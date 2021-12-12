Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

3 Dundee United talking points as ‘tricky period’ continues with Livingston loss

By Ewan Smith
December 12 2021, 12.30pm Updated: December 12 2021, 4.53pm
Ryan Edwards, Kieran Freeman and Declan Glass.
Ryan Edwards, Kieran Freeman and Declan Glass.

The Scottish Premiership table still doesn’t look bad for Dundee United after the loss to Livingston.

With half a season gone, United are very much in the hunt for European football.

But the table doesn’t tell the full story.

Since beating Motherwell in October, the Tannadice side have collected just five points from 24. They have one win in eight.

Only bottom side St Johnstone have a comparable record.

United boss Tam Courts has described it as a ‘tricky period’. It certainly feels like some of the early season sparkle has gone.

Dundee United crashed to defeat after a controversial penalty by Livingston.

Can United relight their fire? Yes they can and they need to do so quickly.

But with a trip to Rangers up next, Courier Sport looks at three talking points from the Livi clash:

Strike struggles as Dundee United draw blank v Livingston

Goals have been hard to come by for Dundee United this year.

With just 15 goals in 18 games, only Livingston and St Johnstone have been more shot shy in the Scottish Premiership.

The long-term injury to Marc McNulty hasn’t helped.

His replacement, Max Biamou has played just 55 minutes for United since his free transfer from Coventry City in October.

Dundee United fans have only had 15 goals to celebrate this term

Biamou has been out with a foot injury since the 5-2 defeat to Hearts in November.

And it’s unlikely he’ll provide a quick answer to United’s goal-scoring woes.

Ironically, McNulty could feature before Biamou comes back.

Don’t be surprised if the former Scotland striker features at Ibrox.

The January transfer window round the corner and a new striker must be high on Tam Courts’ shopping list.

Kieran Freeman joins a busy Tannadice treatment room

Kieran Freeman was forced off injured on Saturday.

To his credit, Tam Courts has never been a manager who complains about his ever-growing injury list.

He continually makes it clear that injuries to experienced stars provide opportunities to blood youngsters.

But there’s no doubt the absence of some key players has had a massive impact on United’s recent form.

Levitt has had a frustrating time with injury.

Benjamin Siegrist, Liam Smith, Marc McNulty, Dylan Levitt, Jeando Fuchs, Max Biamou and now Kieran Freeman have all been crocked.

Levitt’s comeback was halted during the warm-up for Saturday’s Livi clash.

And Freeman, who signed a new deal last week, came off injured. United can’t afford any more bad luck.

Determined Declan Glass

Glass bounced back from being subbed off early v Motherwell

Like his flat-mate Kieran Freeman, Declan Glass is an infectious character.

At 21, he missed an entire year of football with a serious injury.

But he plays the game with a smile on and off the park.

He’s incredibly self-critical and suffered a low point in the recent Motherwell defeat when he was subbed after 41 minutes.

That left Glass dejected but he didn’t go in a huff.

Instead, he had a pep talk from Courts and produced a dazzling display on Saturday.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts reveals Declan Glass pep talk as he offers positive Dylan Levitt injury news