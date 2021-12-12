3 Dundee United talking points as ‘tricky period’ continues with Livingston loss

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Scottish Premiership table still doesn’t look bad for Dundee United after the loss to Livingston.

With half a season gone, United are very much in the hunt for European football.

But the table doesn’t tell the full story.

Since beating Motherwell in October, the Tannadice side have collected just five points from 24. They have one win in eight.

Only bottom side St Johnstone have a comparable record.

United boss Tam Courts has described it as a ‘tricky period’. It certainly feels like some of the early season sparkle has gone.

Can United relight their fire? Yes they can and they need to do so quickly.

But with a trip to Rangers up next, Courier Sport looks at three talking points from the Livi clash:

Strike struggles as Dundee United draw blank v Livingston

Goals have been hard to come by for Dundee United this year.

With just 15 goals in 18 games, only Livingston and St Johnstone have been more shot shy in the Scottish Premiership.

The long-term injury to Marc McNulty hasn’t helped.

His replacement, Max Biamou has played just 55 minutes for United since his free transfer from Coventry City in October.

Biamou has been out with a foot injury since the 5-2 defeat to Hearts in November.

And it’s unlikely he’ll provide a quick answer to United’s goal-scoring woes.

Ironically, McNulty could feature before Biamou comes back.

Don’t be surprised if the former Scotland striker features at Ibrox.

The January transfer window round the corner and a new striker must be high on Tam Courts’ shopping list.

Kieran Freeman joins a busy Tannadice treatment room

To his credit, Tam Courts has never been a manager who complains about his ever-growing injury list.

He continually makes it clear that injuries to experienced stars provide opportunities to blood youngsters.

But there’s no doubt the absence of some key players has had a massive impact on United’s recent form.

Benjamin Siegrist, Liam Smith, Marc McNulty, Dylan Levitt, Jeando Fuchs, Max Biamou and now Kieran Freeman have all been crocked.

Levitt’s comeback was halted during the warm-up for Saturday’s Livi clash.

And Freeman, who signed a new deal last week, came off injured. United can’t afford any more bad luck.

Determined Declan Glass

Like his flat-mate Kieran Freeman, Declan Glass is an infectious character.

At 21, he missed an entire year of football with a serious injury.

But he plays the game with a smile on and off the park.

He’s incredibly self-critical and suffered a low point in the recent Motherwell defeat when he was subbed after 41 minutes.

That left Glass dejected but he didn’t go in a huff.

Instead, he had a pep talk from Courts and produced a dazzling display on Saturday.