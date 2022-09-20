Dundee United’s Chris Mochrie opens up on Scotland under-21 call-up after Dunfermline loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United’s Chris Mochrie opens up on Scotland under-21 call-up after Dunfermline loan move

By Craig Cairns
September 20 2022, 10.30am Updated: September 20 2022, 12.35pm
Chris Mochrie has been rewarded for his Dunfermline form. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Chris Mochrie has been rewarded for his Dunfermline form. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Playmaker Chris Mochrie wasn’t expecting the call from Scot Gemmill so soon after joining Dunfermline Athletic.

Mochrie represented his national team through the age groups but turned 19 in April.

He was called up by the under-21s in August last year but had to pull out due to injury.

Pars boss James McPake has monitored the progress of the player for years and identified him as key loan target.

Mochrie scored from the bench on his Dunfermline debut at FC Edinburgh and has since made himself a key part of McPake’s side.

Mochrie’s debut goal:

Even still, he wasn’t expecting the call from Gemmill so soon.

Mochrie ‘delighted’

“I wasn’t looking for the call-up,” said Mochrie. “I had been with the 19s and I’m too old for that now but I wasn’t really thinking about the 21s.

“I have just come on loan here so I was delighted when I heard but I didn’t really expect it.

“I was in an under-21 squad but had to pull out of it through injury so hopefully I can stay the full way and a couple of games against Northern Ireland will be a great experience for me.”

Mochrie – on loan from Dundee United – was key in the win over Queen of the South as McPake flipped the midfield triangle.

The manager was rightly pleased for his player.

Mochrie’s subsequent second-half performance in Saturday’s draw with Falkirk had McPake labelling him “the best player on the park by a country mile”.

Mochrie’s brilliant run versus Falkirk:

Fellow summer signing Chris Hamilton has had to sit on the bench recently, despite an impressive start to his own Pars career.

Friends reunited

Mochrie is pleased his “pal” and former United teammate Lewis Neilson has also been rewarded for some excellent form after his summer move to Hearts.

Hearts defender Lewis Neilson is also in the squad.

“I know a few of the boys and it is good for me to be called up, it recognises my performances so hopefully I can do well to impress both clubs.

“I have only spoken to Scot Gemmill a few times so it will be my first time really meeting him.

“It gives you that confidence, knowing that you have been playing well.

“Hopefully I can just enjoy my first time with the under-21s. I am looking forward to it. I always enjoy the Scotland camps”

Scotland under-21 take on Northern Ireland in a double-header on Thursday and Sunday.

Tags

Conversation

