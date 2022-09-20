Syke: How graffiti helped save the life of a ‘typical ned’ from Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Syke: How graffiti helped save the life of a ‘typical ned’ from Dundee

By James Simpson
September 20 2022, 10.58am Updated: September 20 2022, 12.41pm
Syke with artwork featuring his own name at an area off Mary Ann Lane in Dundee.
Syke with artwork featuring his own name at an area off Mary Ann Lane in Dundee.

A Dundee street artist has revealed how graffiti “saved his life” after he turned his passion into a full-time occupation.

Symon Mathieson – better known as Syke – has become renowned for his eye-catching murals of famous faces and characters.

He has paid tribute to figures like the Dundee actor Brian Cox and even Dennis the Menace on walls across the city, with some carrying messages on health and wellbeing.

But the 42-year-old from Ardler has revealed he was not always destined for a life of supporting important causes and entertaining people.

Syke beside his Brian Cox mural near the bus station on Seagate.

The former doorman – who has also worked in supermarkets and call centres – says his life could have ended up very differently.

He told The Courier: “I was your typical ned hanging around the shops back in the day, getting up to mischief.

“At the time, there was an outreach programme at the community centre in Ardler and a youth worker invited us in.

First mural at Ardler shops in 1994

“They had a guy called Mark Wallace attending – he is now a lecturer at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

“He showed us how to paint and from that moment on, at the age of 13, I was hooked.

“My first mural was on the side of the shops in Ardler in 1994, which was not long after that first class.

Syke’s tribute to Dennis the Menace.

“I still reflect on that first experience at the community centre as a changing point for me.

“It stopped me getting involved in all sorts of stuff.

“A lot of my mates from that era went down other paths.

Friends fell into crime and drug addiction

“Some sadly passed away and others fell into crime and drug addiction.

“Part of the reason I’ve gone on to do outreach programme work is to hopefully help inspire others.”

One of Syke’s most recent works was a mural to Paddy Pimblett, after the UFC star gave an impassioned speech on male mental health following a fight.

The mural of Paddy Pimblett.

Rapper and actor Ice-T is among the other well-known faces to have praised the former St John’s RC High School pupil for his work.

The dad-of-two says he decided to make art a full-time job following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “For me, it was probably the right time, though it was the pandemic that probably gave me the guts to go for it.

“Like many others, I was a bit worried about the impact of Covid-19 at the start but things kind of took off for me.

Syke’s tribute to Covid fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“I ended up doing a lot of bedrooms, man caves and garden walls – so many people were living and working at home.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to turn my passion into my full-time profession.

“It’s mad to think what’s happened over the last few years.

‘Graffiti has genuinely saved my life’

“I’ve had a few jobs in the past that have seen me skint and struggling with my mental health.

“To be able to make a living off of something I have a passion for is so good now.

“As cheesy as this sounds, graffiti has genuinely saved my life.”

Graffiti has come to play a significant part in the cultural life of Dundee with several areas now set up for artists to display their work.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Post Thumbnail
Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled
1
Police on Tranent Walk, Dundee, on Wednesday.
Thieves steal two cars from Dundee property then abandon one on housing estate
Dundee and Angus College are in the spotlight.
We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College –…
0
Jason Grant's appointment as a period dignity officer caused controversy.
Dundee and Angus College refuses to reveal how many candidates interviewed for period dignity…
0
Jason Grant in publicity pictures for period dignity job.
Jason Grant period dignity appointment was FOURTH by same Dundee and Angus college recruiter…
0
A still from the video showing the man, holding a mallet, confronting strikers at Dundee University.
Man brandishing mallet confronts Dundee University strikers on picket line
CourierLaura Devlin - Dundee School Bands - CR0038235 - Dundee - Picture shows: Today Tuesday (20th September) about 120 pupils, from across Dundees eight secondary schools, came together at Dundee High to take part in a joint Woodwind/Brass/Percussion day, the pupils rehearsed together before giving a performance together. The idea is to bring young musicians from across all of Dundees schools together to celebrate music and make it together. 20/09/2022-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
WATCH: Dundee pupils perform Sweet Caroline at High School music gathering
0
Dr Joseph Morrow (circled) watches as King Charles III and Lord Chamberlain perform their duties at the Queen's committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor. Image: BBC.
Ex-Dundee councillor fought back tears just feet from King Charles at Queen's funeral
0

More from The Courier

The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans

Editor's Picks