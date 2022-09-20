Syke: How graffiti helped save the life of a ‘typical ned’ from Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee street artist has revealed how graffiti “saved his life” after he turned his passion into a full-time occupation.

Symon Mathieson – better known as Syke – has become renowned for his eye-catching murals of famous faces and characters.

He has paid tribute to figures like the Dundee actor Brian Cox and even Dennis the Menace on walls across the city, with some carrying messages on health and wellbeing.

But the 42-year-old from Ardler has revealed he was not always destined for a life of supporting important causes and entertaining people.

The former doorman – who has also worked in supermarkets and call centres – says his life could have ended up very differently.

He told The Courier: “I was your typical ned hanging around the shops back in the day, getting up to mischief.

“At the time, there was an outreach programme at the community centre in Ardler and a youth worker invited us in.

First mural at Ardler shops in 1994

“They had a guy called Mark Wallace attending – he is now a lecturer at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

“He showed us how to paint and from that moment on, at the age of 13, I was hooked.

“My first mural was on the side of the shops in Ardler in 1994, which was not long after that first class.

“I still reflect on that first experience at the community centre as a changing point for me.

“It stopped me getting involved in all sorts of stuff.

“A lot of my mates from that era went down other paths.

Friends fell into crime and drug addiction

“Some sadly passed away and others fell into crime and drug addiction.

“Part of the reason I’ve gone on to do outreach programme work is to hopefully help inspire others.”

One of Syke’s most recent works was a mural to Paddy Pimblett, after the UFC star gave an impassioned speech on male mental health following a fight.

Rapper and actor Ice-T is among the other well-known faces to have praised the former St John’s RC High School pupil for his work.

The dad-of-two says he decided to make art a full-time job following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “For me, it was probably the right time, though it was the pandemic that probably gave me the guts to go for it.

“Like many others, I was a bit worried about the impact of Covid-19 at the start but things kind of took off for me.

“I ended up doing a lot of bedrooms, man caves and garden walls – so many people were living and working at home.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to turn my passion into my full-time profession.

“It’s mad to think what’s happened over the last few years.

‘Graffiti has genuinely saved my life’

“I’ve had a few jobs in the past that have seen me skint and struggling with my mental health.

“To be able to make a living off of something I have a passion for is so good now.

“As cheesy as this sounds, graffiti has genuinely saved my life.”

Graffiti has come to play a significant part in the cultural life of Dundee with several areas now set up for artists to display their work.