First look at plans for new Levenmouth rail link stations as designs to be unveiled

Plans for two new train stations along the soon-to-be reopened Levenmouth rail link will be revealed in October.

Network Rail has announced plans for an unveiling of the designs, giving locals a chance to see the ideas for the two new stations for the first time.

They are to be built as part of the Levenmouth rail link project, with one planned for Leven and the second at Cameron Bridge.

A new image released on Tuesday shows an artist’s impression for a shelter at the new Leven station, which will be located near the leisure centre in the Fife town.

It marks a significant milestone in the reinstatement of the much campaigned-for rail link, with construction scheduled to be completed in spring 2024.

How to see the Levenmouth rail link station designs

Two drop-in events are being organised for locals to view the station designs and comment on them before planning applications are submitted to Fife Council by Network Rail.

Cameron Bridge – the event will be held on October 3 from 4pm-7pm at Methilhill Bowling Club, Main Street, Methilhill, KY8 2DP

– the event will be held on October 3 from 4pm-7pm at Methilhill Bowling Club, Main Street, Methilhill, KY8 2DP Leven – the event will be held on October 4 between 4pm and 7pm at the Leven Centre, Commercial Road, Leven, KY8 4QW.

Network Rail say it will allow members of the public to meet the project team and ask any questions.

Anyone unable to attend will be able to review the plans online after the community events.

Questions can also be submitted by email.

Martin McKinlay, Network Rail’s sponsor for the Levenmouth rail link project, said: “The level of interest in the development of the stations and the project in general is phenomenal.

“We are looking forward to meeting the communities around the stations and we are confident that what we are proposing caters for their needs as future station users.”

The Scottish Government gave the go-ahead for the reopening of the rail link in 2019 after a long-running community campaign.

Then transport secretary Michael Mathieson committed £70 million to the project, which locals hope will prompt an economic boost for the area.

Some 750,000 passengers are expected to be using the line within 20 years, according to projections.