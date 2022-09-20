COURIER OPINION: Majestic final journey did Queen proud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Majestic final journey did Queen proud

By The Courier
September 20 2022, 11.57am
The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.
The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.

Truly majestic.

No other word could better describe the state funeral in London yesterday – or, indeed, the subject of it.

The capital which the Queen had called home all of her life was brought to a standstill in her death, as tens of thousands gathered to give their monarch the send-off that she deserved.

At Westminster Abbey – a place with as storied a history as any in British life – the weight of the occasion hung heavy in the air.

Queen’s final journey marked history

Prime ministers, presidents and heads of state flew from all corners of the globe to pay their final respects to a woman who, during an unprecedented 70-year reign, became the symbol of Britain and all it stands for at home and abroad.

The images of King Charles and senior members of the royal family walking in step behind the Queen’s coffin as it passed by Buckingham Palace – her home of so many decades – will live long in the memory.

Members of the royal family walk behind the Queen’s coffin as her final journey takes place. Picture: PA.

As will the military pageantry which was so precise, beautifully choreographed and respectful of the late commander-in-chief, the religious sermon which added such gravitas and the music, which soared and punctuated.

But there was also the scripted and unscripted moments alike which added such colour to the scene.

Devotion continued away from cameras

The people of all ages who turned out to witness Her Majesty’s final journey, many of whom bowed as her coffin passed and wiped away a solitary tear.

106-year-old Cathy Smith of Montrose, Angus’ oldest resident, paid tribute to the Queen yesterday. Picture: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

The horses, the corgis, the tolling of bells, the firing of guns and the throwing of the flowers into the hearse’s path all added to a spectacle like no other in modern times.

And even that did not tell the whole story, with the devotions of her loyal subjects across the UK and around the world taking place away from the cameras.

Flowers and a Paddington Bear toy laid by mourners following the death of the Queen. Picture: Shutterstock.

Throughout it all, the respect and reverence for the Queen shone through.

This country could never hope to repay the enormous debt it owes to the late monarch for a lifetime of such devoted service.

But in her final journey, the country which she so loved and headed with such grace, did her memory proud.

R.I.P. our Queen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Craig Paterson debacle has me feeling a bit sorry for Douglas Ross
0
The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.
SEAN O'NEIL: The UK is at a political crossroads - but royalty remains round…
1
The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.
COURIER OPINION: Honeymoon period is truly over for Truss
1
The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Autumn election would be in the self-interest of Liz Truss - as…
0
The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.
JIM SPENCE: Cold was constant companion in Dundee flats growing up – I don’t…
3
Alex Belfield.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: How many Alex Belfields will use the internet as a weapon before…
0
The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundonians, put your stuffy stereotypes aside and get down to Opera Festival…
0
The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.
COURIER OPINION: Queen's funeral is a time to give thanks - and hail a…
0
The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.
STEVE FINAN: In support of the Oxford comma I make mention of the strippers,…

More from The Courier

The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
The Queen was laid to rest yesterday after a lifetime of service.
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans

Editor's Picks