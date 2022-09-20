106-year-old ‘Queen of Ferryden’ Cathy’s sadness as the nation says farewell to Her Majesty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

She was born a decade before the young Princess Lilibet.

And as Angus’ oldest resident Cathy Smith joined the nation in mourning, the 106-year-old ‘Queen of Ferryden’ spoke of her sadness at the loss of Britain’s longest ruling monarch.

World War I was at its height when Cathy was born in the village across the mouth of the South Esk estuary from Montrose.

George V was King and Herbert Asquith the country’s Prime Minister.

Keen dancer Cathy, who was still able to high-kick her way into her 107th year in February, arrived in the same year as Harold Wilson, Yehudi Menuhin and actors Gregory Peck and Olivia de Haviland.

She is a popular figure at Dorward House care home in Montrose, where residents watched the Queen’s funeral together yesterday morning.

With a collection of birthday cards from Queen Elizabeth, Cathy said it had been a “sad day”.

“I thought she was lovely,” said the mum-of-five.

“I never met her or saw her, but she just came over as a nice person.”

Cathy is a remarkable woman who has never smoked or drank, and was still pressing weights at Montrose sports centre until the pandemic struck.

And she has enjoyed a lifelong passion for ballroom dancing.

“I don’t think she ever came to Montrose – not even to meet the Queen of Ferryden!” she joked.

“I could have shown her my dancing.

“But I like Charles, I think he’ll get on well.”

Residents’ Royal recollections

Dorward House deputy manager Lavine McMaster said it had been a sombre day for residents.

“It was nice for them to be able to watch the funeral together, but there has definitely been a few tears,” she said.

Fellow resident Audrey Reith recalled the joy of seeing the Queen and her family at one of the Royals’ favourite events.

“I saw them at Braemar Gathering a number of times,” said the 88-year-old.

“I’m originally from Laurencekirk so we went quite often.

“It is one of the best games and they seemed to love it there – I just gave them a wave.”

Isabel Petrie, 90, said: “It is a sad day but it has been very interesting to see the funeral and all the ceremony.

“I never saw the Queen, but I saw Charles and Diana when they were together.

“The Queen certainly loved Scotland and especially Balmoral.

“It is sad that she has died, but I think she will have been glad to be at Balmoral.

“Scotland did her particularly well, it looked its best and so many people turned out in respect for her.”