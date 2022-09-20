106-year-old ‘Queen of Ferryden’ Cathy’s sadness as the nation says farewell to Her Majesty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

106-year-old ‘Queen of Ferryden’ Cathy’s sadness as the nation says farewell to Her Majesty

By Graham Brown
September 20 2022, 5.55am Updated: September 20 2022, 8.05am
106-year-old Cathy Smith of Montrose is Angus' oldest resident. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
106-year-old Cathy Smith of Montrose is Angus' oldest resident. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

She was born a decade before the young Princess Lilibet.

And as Angus’ oldest resident Cathy Smith joined the nation in mourning, the 106-year-old ‘Queen of Ferryden’ spoke of her sadness at the loss of Britain’s longest ruling monarch.

World War I was at its height when Cathy was born in the village across the mouth of the South Esk estuary from Montrose.

George V was King and Herbert Asquith the country’s Prime Minister.

Keen dancer Cathy, who was still able to high-kick her way into her 107th year in February, arrived in the same year as Harold Wilson, Yehudi Menuhin and actors Gregory Peck and Olivia de Haviland.

Cathy Smith Montrose
Ferryden’s Cathy Smith with her latest card from the Queen on her 106th birthday in February. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

She is a popular figure at Dorward House care home in Montrose, where residents watched the Queen’s funeral together yesterday morning.

With a collection of birthday cards from Queen Elizabeth, Cathy said it had been a “sad day”.

“I thought she was lovely,” said the mum-of-five.

“I never met her or saw her, but she just came over as a nice person.”

Cathy is a remarkable woman who has never smoked or drank, and was still pressing weights at Montrose sports centre until the pandemic struck.

And she has enjoyed a lifelong passion for ballroom dancing.

“I don’t think she ever came to Montrose – not even to meet the Queen of Ferryden!” she joked.

“I could have shown her my dancing.

“But I like Charles, I think he’ll get on well.”

Residents’ Royal recollections

Dorward House deputy manager Lavine McMaster said it had been a sombre day for residents.

“It was nice for them to be able to watch the funeral together, but there has definitely been a few tears,” she said.

Fellow resident Audrey Reith recalled the joy of seeing the Queen and her family at one of the Royals’ favourite events.

“I saw them at Braemar Gathering a number of times,” said the 88-year-old.

Dorward House Montrose
Residents Isabel Petrie and Audrey Reith with care home deputy manager Lavine McMaster. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“I’m originally from Laurencekirk so we went quite often.

“It is one of the best games and they seemed to love it there – I just gave them a wave.”

Isabel Petrie, 90, said: “It is a sad day but it has been very interesting to see the funeral and all the ceremony.

“I never saw the Queen, but I saw Charles and Diana when they were together.

Dorward House Queen's funeral
Isabel Petrie and Audrey Reith watch the funeral procession with Dorward House deputy manager, Lavine McMaster. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“The Queen certainly loved Scotland and especially Balmoral.

“It is sad that she has died, but I think she will have been glad to be at Balmoral.

Scotland did her particularly well, it looked its best and so many people turned out in respect for her.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Post Thumbnail
Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled
1
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Angus Council not opposed to £40 million 80 megawatt battery storage plant for Duntrune…
0
Dundee and Angus College are in the spotlight.
We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College –…
0
Jason Grant's appointment as a period dignity officer caused controversy.
Dundee and Angus College refuses to reveal how many candidates interviewed for period dignity…
0
An RAF Typhoon shown flying over Tayside and Fife from Flightradar24 data on Wednesday.
Why military jets are circling skies above Tayside and Fife
0
Forfar Community Council met in Town and County Hall. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Apathy kills off Forfar Community Council
1
Bram Stoker's Dracula will be staged at Glamis Castle.
Ghostly Glamis: Are you brave enough to face Dracula at Scotland's most haunted castle?
Walter Barnes (centre back) with sons Michael, Paul and fellow walkers at the Mount Keen summit in memory of Steve.
Arbroath 70-year-old Walter tackles inaugural Munro on first anniversary of 'inspirational' son's death

More from The Courier

The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans

Editor's Picks