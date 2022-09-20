Fife laundry firm’s recovery gathers steam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife laundry firm’s recovery gathers steam

By Rob McLaren
September 20 2022, 5.55am Updated: September 21 2022, 9.05am
A Fishers lorry at Inveralmond Industrial Estate in Perth.
A Fishers lorry at Inveralmond Industrial Estate in Perth.

At the height of the pandemic Fife commercial laundry firm Fishers lost 90% of its trade as lockdown closed scores of hospitality businesses.

In May 2020 the Cupar company made the difficult decision to immediately close its Perth laundry, with the loss of 84 jobs.

That year’s accounts show revenues more than halved to £17.4 million and it recorded a £3.6m pre-tax loss.

Fishers recovery

However, since the easing of Covid restrictions, Fishers is recovering.

Newly filed accounts for the year ending December 31 2021 show an increase in sales to £23.8m. Losses reduced to £1.7m.

More recovery this year led Fishers to announce in June that it was reopening its Perth plant, creating 80 jobs.

Fishers laundry plant at Inveralmond Industrial Estate, Perth.
Fishers laundry plant at Inveralmond Industrial Estate, Perth.

A Fishers spokesperson said: “Fishers’ financial results reflect the ongoing impact of Covid 19 restrictions on the hospitality sector in 2021.

“While we saw a welcome lift in revenues over the prior year, this was still nowhere near pre-Covid levels.”

Energy cost challenges

Founded in Aberfeldy in 1900, Fishers was sold to Canadian giant K-Bro in a £35m deal in 2017.

The business said energy costs and recruitment challenges were now its main challenge. It is driving efficiencies by investing in energy efficient machinery.

“While restrictions have largely been lifted, we now face a substantial change in market conditions with severely increased energy costs and recruitment challenges,” the firm said.

“However, we remain committed to supporting our customers, as we did through the pandemic.

“Fishers will continue to play an important role in the hospitality, workwear and cleanroom sectors going forward.”

As well as Cupar and Perth, Fishers also has facilities at Coatbridge, Livingston and Newcastle.

Each of its hospitality laundries has the wash power equivalent of more than 500 domestic washing machines.

