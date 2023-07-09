James McPake delighted with capture of ‘explosive’ Michael O’Halloran for Dunfermline

James McPake is “delighted” with his latest signing – and to get Michael O’Halloran involved so quickly.

The speedy forward had been training with the Pars for around 10 days before putting pen to paper on a two-year deal on Sunday ahead of facing Hearts in a pre-season friendly.

He was thrown straight in for his first start hours after signing a two-year deal, which lasted until the break, as the teams fought out a 1-1 draw.

MOH straight in for his first start. pic.twitter.com/vMEuYl2Bhm — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) July 9, 2023

McPake said the 32-year-old had other options – and “he had every right to look at them” – but believes Dunfermline is the best place for him to play his football right now.

A wealth of experience

O’Halloran adds experience to the young Pars squad. This summer he left McDiarmid Park a legend after racking up three cup wins over two permanent spells at St Johnstone.

Between those he spent two years at Rangers, returning to St Johnstone on loan during that spell.

“He’s a player that I’ve played against and coached against, so we know the qualities he’ll bring and what he’ll add to the squad,” said McPake.

“He’s in good condition. It was just important to get 45 minutes into the legs.

Adding quality

“We’ll assess Tuesday night [versus Alloa] and see what he needs, if anything.

“Any player we bring in, we want to add quality to the squad … there’s lots to Michael’s game.

“He’s still as explosive as he was. He needs to play football, he knows that and he believes it’s the right place for him to do that.”

O’Halloran is well-known to Pars assistant manager Dave Mackay, who captained St Johnstone to their 2014 triumph

“If we get that right with the condition he is in, it shouldn’t be too hard because he is in fantastic condition.”

Breen to be assessed

Rhys Breen left the field injured in the second half, saying he felt his hamstring – the injury that rules him out earlier in the year – but McPake said it was too early to tell and he would be assessed.

Other than that worry, the Dunfermline manager was pleased with how his side competed with Premiership opposition – for the second time in a week.

Luke Rathie’s late goal looked to have won it for Hearts before Peter Haring turned it into his own net under pressure from second-half substitute Taylor Sutherland.

“I thought it was a good game on the whole: two teams working really hard, in tough conditions with the heat.,” said the Pars boss.

Here's how the Pars should shape up. Todd and O'Halloran could play on either side. pic.twitter.com/S1LaB2UovL — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) July 9, 2023

“Both teams put a lot into the game and, looking at it from a Dunfermline point of view, it was really important to get some minutes into some.”