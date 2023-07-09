James McPake delighted with capture of ‘explosive’ Michael O’Halloran for Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake delighted with capture of ‘explosive’ Michael O’Halloran for Dunfermline

The forward made his first start for the Pars in the pre-season draw with Hearts.

By Craig Cairns
Michael O'Halloran became James McPake's latest signing. Images: James McPake.
Michael O'Halloran became James McPake's latest signing. Images: James McPake.

James McPake is “delighted” with his latest signing – and to get Michael O’Halloran involved so quickly.

The speedy forward had been training with the Pars for around 10 days before putting pen to paper on a two-year deal on Sunday ahead of facing Hearts in a pre-season friendly.

He was thrown straight in for his first start hours after signing a two-year deal, which lasted until the break, as the teams fought out a 1-1 draw.

McPake said the 32-year-old had other options – and “he had every right to look at them” – but believes Dunfermline is the best place for him to play his football right now.

A wealth of experience

O’Halloran adds experience to the young Pars squad. This summer he left McDiarmid Park a legend after racking up three cup wins over two permanent spells at St Johnstone.

Between those he spent two years at Rangers, returning to St Johnstone on loan during that spell.

Michael O’Halloran during his time at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“He’s a player that I’ve played against and coached against, so we know the qualities he’ll bring and what he’ll add to the squad,” said McPake.

“He’s in good condition. It was just important to get 45 minutes into the legs.

Adding quality

“We’ll assess Tuesday night [versus Alloa] and see what he needs, if anything.

“Any player we bring in, we want to add quality to the squad … there’s lots to Michael’s game.

Michael O’Halloran has signed a two-year deal. Image: Craig Brown.

“He’s still as explosive as he was. He needs to play football, he knows that and he believes it’s the right place for him to do that.”

O’Halloran is well-known to Pars assistant manager Dave Mackay, who captained St Johnstone to their 2014 triumph

“If we get that right with the condition he is in, it shouldn’t be too hard because he is in fantastic condition.”

Breen to be assessed

Rhys Breen left the field injured in the second half, saying he felt his hamstring – the injury that rules him out earlier in the year – but McPake said it was too early to tell and he would be assessed.

Other than that worry, the Dunfermline manager was pleased with how his side competed with Premiership opposition – for the second time in a week.

Luke Rathie’s late goal looked to have won it for Hearts before Peter Haring turned it into his own net under pressure from second-half substitute Taylor Sutherland.

“I thought it was a good game on the whole: two teams working really hard, in tough conditions with the heat.,” said the Pars boss.

“Both teams put a lot into the game and, looking at it from a Dunfermline point of view, it was really important to get some minutes into some.”

More from The Courier

Michael O'Halloran has signed a two-year deal. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Hearts talking points as Michael O'Halloran starts hours after signing
Destroyed caravan
Broughty Ferry artist devastated after caravan destroyed by fire after vandalism spree
Olympia swimming pool, Dundee
Councillor learns that Olympia repairs are 'on target' for October completion
Multiple emergency services at the scene on Abbotshall Road in Kirkcaldy.
Man hospitalised after crash blocks busy Kirkcaldy street
Picture of missing teenager Blair Doig.
Concern growing for missing 14-year-old Dundee teenager Blair Doig
Dundee MP Stewart Hosie denies SNP split after colleague suspended
Superman Graeme Russo off to a flyer at the start of the Forfar parkrun. Image: Paul Reid
PICTURES: Forfar parkrun health heroes step up to mark 75 years of NHS
Scott Brown and Ethan Ross are currently unavailable to Ian Murray. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers strike duo and gives Scott Brown and Ethan Ross…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee. Image: Supplied
'Serious lack of understanding' from Green ministers puts climate targets at risk, says fuel…
Sergio Baretto, owner of Tico's Deli
Opening Tico's Deli is a dream for Broughty Ferry businessman