130 years of dedicated lifeboat service lost in Arbroath RNLI row as departures rise

The row over Arbroath’s replacement lifeboat has led to the loss of 130 years of dedicated service by brave volunteer crew.

And we can reveal the combined North Sea experience of nine men either sacked by the charity or who have resigned in protest stretches to around 220 years.

One long-standing launcher who handed back his pager said he “would not sleep at night” if asked to send volunteers out in the open inflatable Arbroath has been allocated.

The charity described the departures as “regrettable”.

Operations manager stood down

The figures include former lifeboat operations manager (LOM) Alex Smith.

A local fisherman of 50 years, Mr Smith led the station for the past 14 years.

He was axed last month over an “irreconcilable” breakdown in relations with senior Scottish officials.

It followed his outspoken criticism of the lifesaving review decision to allocate Arbroath an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat.

Other voluntary departures include a long-serving coxswain of more than three decades and at least four men who have given double-figure service to the station.

Family link to 1950s tragedy

In the immediate wake of Mr Smith’s sacking, deputy launching authority Ian Swankie resigned in disgust.

The 66-year-old was a fisherman for 40 years.

His family ties run through the station’s lengthy history – including its darkest day.

“My grandfather, William was coxswain for 35 years,” he said.

“He lost his son, also William, in the 1953 disaster.”

On that October day, the town lifeboat Robert Lindsay capsized within sight of the harbour and all but one crewman perished.

Ian added: “My father stepped back from it at that time and neither me or my brothers were involved on the boat.”

But the family connection was later renewed and for nearly 20 years Ian has filled the crucial onshore role.

It is the LOM or DLA who the Coastguard contact when the alarm is raised and the decision to launch rests with them.

Ian said he was not prepared to take that burden on when an Atlantic 85 is stationed at Arbroath.

“I wouldn’t sleep at night thinking about sending our guys out in that boat,” he said.

“They say it can go out in an easterly force five or seven.

“I know how quickly things can change here and I wouldn’t dream of putting them out.

“I put the history and experience over to them but they didn’t want to hear it.”

Harbour bar danger

Ian added: “I stressed to them I wouldn’t make that call.

“When they got rid of Alex it was an easy decision for me to hand my pager back.

“We’ve learned what can happen through a lifetime of experience at sea, especially at the bar.”

The feature is a treacherous line of rock boats must cross to reach the harbour.

“It’s about a quarter of a mile out and you have to make sure you get over it when you’re coming in,” Ian said.

“But the sea here can change so much within just a couple of hours and the boat they want to put here is not the one for Arbroath.”

Broken promise

In April, Arbroath learned it will not be getting the Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat promised for almost a decade.

The £2.5 million craft will be stationed at Broughty Ferry.

Arbroath’s replacement for its ageing Mersey-class ALB Inchcape is to be the Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable.

It is one of the fastest boats in the RNLI fleet.

A trial Atlantic 85 has been berthed in Arbroath marina since early July.

But crew members have so far declined to board the boat.

Official response

An RNLI spokesperson said: “It is regrettable to lose any volunteers and we express our thanks for the contribution to our lifesaving service from those who have stepped down.

“The RNLI is committed to working with the existing team of volunteers in Arbroath as we progress in the familiarisation programme on the Atlantic 85 lifeboat.”