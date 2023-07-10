130 years of dedicated lifeboat service lost in Arbroath RNLI row as departures rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

130 years of dedicated lifeboat service lost in Arbroath RNLI row as departures rise

The combined North Sea experience of men who have left the Arbroath crew covers more than two centuries.

By Graham Brown
Operations manager Alex Smith (left) and Deputy Launching Authority Ian Swankie are no longer on the Arbroath RNLI crew. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Operations manager Alex Smith (left) and Deputy Launching Authority Ian Swankie are no longer on the Arbroath RNLI crew. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The row over Arbroath’s replacement lifeboat has led to the loss of 130 years of dedicated service by brave volunteer crew.

And we can reveal the combined North Sea experience of nine men either sacked by the charity or who have resigned in protest stretches to around 220 years.

One long-standing launcher who handed back his pager said he “would not sleep at night” if asked to send volunteers out in the open inflatable Arbroath has been allocated.

The charity described the departures as “regrettable”.

Operations manager stood down

The figures include former lifeboat operations manager (LOM) Alex Smith.

A local fisherman of 50 years, Mr Smith led the station for the past 14 years.

He was axed last month over an “irreconcilable” breakdown in relations with senior Scottish officials.

Former Arbroath RNLI ops manager Alex Smith.
Former Arbroath ops manager Alex Smith was fired last month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It followed his outspoken criticism of the lifesaving review decision to allocate Arbroath an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat.

Other voluntary departures include a long-serving coxswain of more than three decades and at least four men who have given double-figure service to the station.

Family link to 1950s tragedy

In the immediate wake of Mr Smith’s sacking, deputy launching authority Ian Swankie resigned in disgust.

The 66-year-old was a fisherman for 40 years.

His family ties run through the station’s lengthy history – including its darkest day.

“My grandfather, William was coxswain for 35 years,” he said.

“He lost his son, also William, in the 1953 disaster.”

On that October day, the town lifeboat Robert Lindsay capsized within sight of the harbour and all but one crewman perished.

Ian added: “My father stepped back from it at that time and neither me or my brothers were involved on the boat.”

Former Arbroath lifeboat crew member Ian Swankie.
Former fisherman Ian Swankie has half a century of experience of the waters off Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But the family connection was later renewed and for nearly 20 years Ian has filled the crucial onshore role.

It is the LOM or DLA who the Coastguard contact when the alarm is raised and the decision to launch rests with them.

Ian said he was not prepared to take that burden on when an Atlantic 85 is stationed at Arbroath.

“I wouldn’t sleep at night thinking about sending our guys out in that boat,” he said.

“They say it can go out in an easterly force five or seven.

“I know how quickly things can change here and I wouldn’t dream of putting them out.

“I put the history and experience over to them but they didn’t want to hear it.”

Harbour bar danger

Ian added: “I stressed to them I wouldn’t make that call.

“When they got rid of Alex it was an easy decision for me to hand my pager back.

“We’ve learned what can happen through a lifetime of experience at sea, especially at the bar.”

The feature is a treacherous line of rock boats must cross to reach the harbour.

“It’s about a quarter of a mile out and you have to make sure you get over it when you’re coming in,” Ian said.

“But the sea here can change so much within just a couple of hours and the boat they want to put here is not the one for Arbroath.”

Broken promise

In April, Arbroath learned it will not be getting the Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat promised for almost a decade.

The £2.5 million craft will be stationed at Broughty Ferry.

Arbroath’s replacement for its ageing Mersey-class ALB Inchcape is to be the Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable.

Atlantic 85 lifeboat.
Arbroath has been allocated an Atlantic 85 RIB. Image: Paul Glendell

It is one of the fastest boats in the RNLI fleet.

A trial Atlantic 85 has been berthed in Arbroath marina since early July.

But crew members have so far declined to board the boat.

Official response

An RNLI spokesperson said: “It is regrettable to lose any volunteers and we express our thanks for the contribution to our lifesaving service from those who have stepped down.

“The RNLI is committed to working with the existing team of volunteers in Arbroath as we progress in the familiarisation programme on the Atlantic 85 lifeboat.”

