Perthshire woman named Scottish young designer of the year

A Perthshire woman has been named young designer of the year.

Evie Grace Caldwell, from Comrie, picked up the accolade from the Scottish Design Awards.

Dozens of companies and organisations submitted work for the 2023 edition of the annual show, with judges facing the difficult task of picking out winners from a strong field.

Judges said Evie was chosen for her “knack for conveying personality and humour in her work.”

Tell stories through her work

The 28-year-old describes herself as a illustrator, designer and creative thinker.

Evie said: “I tell stories through my illustrations.

“I take inspiration from the stories I collect through my own life experience, travel and conversations as well as current affairs.

“When I’m not working on illustrating difficult topics, I am creating light hearted, positive designs often themed around plants, food and drink, the realities of navigating this strange world and what’s on the news.”

The former Crieff Academy pupil now splits her time between Comrie in Perthshire and Bristol.

She works with a number of Scottish businesses including Dornoch Distillery and Recycle Scotland.

Digital illustration

Evie, who studied communication design at Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen, added: “It’s amazing because from the start of the award ceremony there was such a spotlight on environmental and social concerns.

“The majority of my work is usually based around that and what I focus on.

“The judges comment highlighted that which was really nice.

“I also create fun prints and work. It’s nice as it’s a balance. I’m doing the tough topics and then the fun ones which give you a bit of a break from that.”

Judges said it was a tough decision picking a winner.

Head of the Innovation School at Glasgow School of Art Gordon Hush said: “The breadth of projects submitted, the levels of skill displayed in the execution of the design projects being judged, and the lively and detailed debate amongst the judges brought home to me just how important awards of this type are.

“They recognise and celebrate the best of the creative spirit and its application.”