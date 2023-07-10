Perthshire woman named Scottish young designer of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire woman named Scottish young designer of the year

The 28-year-old was up against tough competition from across the country.

By Kelly Wilson
Perthshire woman Evie Grace Caldwell was named Scottish young designer of the year
Evie Grace Caldwell was named Scottish young designer of the year. Image: Evie Grace Caldwell

A Perthshire woman has been named young designer of the year.

Evie Grace Caldwell, from Comrie, picked up the accolade from the Scottish Design Awards.

Dozens of companies and organisations submitted work for the 2023 edition of the annual show, with judges facing the difficult task of picking out winners from a strong field.

Judges said Evie was chosen for her “knack for conveying personality and humour in her work.”

Tell stories through her work

The 28-year-old describes herself as a illustrator, designer and creative thinker.

Evie said: “I tell stories through my illustrations.

“I take inspiration from the stories I collect through my own life experience, travel and conversations as well as current affairs.

A label Evie Grace Caldwell designed for Bramble Whisky Co
A label Evie Grace Caldwell designed for Bramble Whisky Co. Image: Evie Grace Caldwell

“When I’m not working on illustrating difficult topics, I am creating light hearted, positive designs often themed around plants, food and drink, the realities of navigating this strange world and what’s on the news.”

The former Crieff Academy pupil now splits her time between Comrie in Perthshire and Bristol.

She works with a number of Scottish businesses including Dornoch Distillery and Recycle Scotland.

Digital illustration

Evie, who studied communication design at Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen, added: “It’s amazing because from the start of the award ceremony there was such a spotlight on environmental and social concerns.

“The majority of my work is usually based around that and what I focus on.

An example of work by Evie Grace Caldwell who is Scottish young designer of the year.
An example of work by Evie Grace Caldwell who is Scottish young designer of the year. Image: Evie Grace Caldwell

“The judges comment highlighted that which was really nice.

“I also create fun prints and work. It’s nice as it’s a balance. I’m doing the tough topics and then the fun ones which give you a bit of a break from that.”

Judges said it was a tough decision picking a winner.

Head of the Innovation School at Glasgow School of Art Gordon Hush said: “The breadth of projects submitted, the levels of skill displayed in the execution of the design projects being judged, and the lively and detailed debate amongst the judges brought home to me just how important awards of this type are.

“They recognise and celebrate the best of the creative spirit and its application.”

