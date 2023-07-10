Kirkcaldy music producer signs publishing deal with major record label

A producer from Kirkcaldy is looking to work with music’s biggest names after signing a publishing deal with a major record label.

Sam Brodie, 21, has worked with award winners and established European acts and is now hoping to produce with the biggest names in music.

Now, he has signed a deal with Umbrella Songs, who are administered by Sony Music Publishing UK.

Sam spoke to The Courier about the opportunities he hopes it will bring.

He said: “Lunick Bourgess (talent scout) reached out to me over email.

“We have a few mutual friends within the industry and he wanted to give me an opportunity with his publishing company, Umbrella Songs, who are in a 50/50 partnership with Sony Music Publishing UK.

“The opportunity arose because I have been slowly building an online presence and a catalogue of music with record labels such as Empire, Interscope Records and Geffin Records – helping with production for artists under these record labels.”

Going for gold

Recently, Sam has collected gold, double silver and silver awards for his work on the album ’12’ by Russian rapper FACE.

Sam said: “In 2019, I focused heavily on collaboration with other producers and I would send as many melodies as I could that I made to other producers for them to make beats with.

“Tyler Tran, who is the other producer on the song ‘For Broke’ that I produced on the album, found one of my melodies on a Discord group chat and added drums to it.

“He then uploaded that beat to YouTube and it garnered hundreds of thousands of views from artists who were looking for production on their own songs.

“FACE was one of those artists and ended up it.”

Working with award winners

He added: “I have worked with Grammy-winning artist The Last Artful Dodgr on her song ‘Asi9ine’ which released with Interscope Records from her debut album ‘Hits Of Today’.

“I also have unreleased music with UK rapper Fredo and American artist 03 Greedo too.”

Sam is hoping to spend the rest of the year building on his music catalogue.

He said: “I’m focused on building my network as large as possible and executing on every opportunity that’s thrown my way to capitalise on the current momentum I have and hopefully achieve more and more in the future.

“I have the 03 Greedo song out later this month and more unreleased songs on the way too.”