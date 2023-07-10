Kirkcaldy music producer signs publishing deal with major record label

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy music producer signs publishing deal with major record label

Sam Brodie, 21, has already worked with Grammy winners and established acts in Russia.

By Ben MacDonald
Sam Brodie
Sam, who earned a gold disc for his work with Russian act FACE, has signed with Sony. Image: Supplied

A producer from Kirkcaldy is looking to work with music’s biggest names after signing a publishing deal with a major record label.

Sam Brodie, 21, has worked with award winners and established European acts and is now hoping to produce with the biggest names in music.

Now, he has signed a deal with Umbrella Songs, who are administered by Sony Music Publishing UK.

Sam spoke to The Courier about the opportunities he hopes it will bring.

He said: “Lunick Bourgess (talent scout) reached out to me over email.

“We have a few mutual friends within the industry and he wanted to give me an opportunity with his publishing company, Umbrella Songs, who are in a 50/50 partnership with Sony Music Publishing UK.

“The opportunity arose because I have been slowly building an online presence and a catalogue of music with record labels such as Empire, Interscope Records and Geffin Records – helping with production for artists under these record labels.”

Going for gold

Recently, Sam has collected gold, double silver and silver awards for his work on the album ’12’ by Russian rapper FACE.

Sam said: “In 2019, I focused heavily on collaboration with other producers and I would send as many melodies as I could that I made to other producers for them to make beats with.

“Tyler Tran, who is the other producer on the song ‘For Broke’ that I produced on the album, found one of my melodies on a Discord group chat and added drums to it.

“He then uploaded that beat to YouTube and it garnered hundreds of thousands of views from artists who were looking for production on their own songs.

“FACE was one of those artists and ended up it.”

Working with award winners

He added: “I have worked with Grammy-winning artist The Last Artful Dodgr on her song ‘Asi9ine’ which released with Interscope Records from her debut album ‘Hits Of Today’.

“I also have unreleased music with UK rapper Fredo and American artist 03 Greedo too.”

Sam Brodie at King Tuts Wah Wah Hut
Sam has worked with Grammy award winners and established rap artists. Image: Supplied

Sam is hoping to spend the rest of the year building on his music catalogue.

He said: “I’m focused on building my network as large as possible and executing on every opportunity that’s thrown my way to capitalise on the current momentum I have and hopefully achieve more and more in the future.

“I have the 03 Greedo song out later this month and more unreleased songs on the way too.”

