Defiant Arbroath lifeboat crew snub ‘new’ boat since harbour arrival

Arbroath RNLI volunteers have snubbed the town’s ‘new’ lifeboat for a fortnight.

An Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable was dropped into Arbroath marina last month.

The twin-engined RIB is the model allocated to the 220-year-old Angus station under a controversial coastal review.

It will eventually replace Arbroath’s ageing all-weather Mersey-class lifeboat Inchcape.

RNLI bosses sent one of the boats to the town for trials.

But we can reveal no crew members have stepped aboard in the two weeks following its arrival.

Stonehaven offer blanked

A source said: “They offered the chance for crew to go to Stonehaven to try it out and no-one went.

“Then they delivered the Atlantic to the harbour but for a fortnight not one crew member has been out in it.

“We had an open day, which went really well and brought out huge support for the station.

“Both the current boats were on the water for lifesaving demonstrations.

“But the Atlantic was tied up alongside the pleasure craft and fishing boats in the marina.

“You can hardly see it in there.

“Imagine if it had been the Shannon lifeboat we were promised – it would have been the star of the show.”

Sackings and resignations amid Arbroath lifeboat station crew

It comes as the row has plunged the award-winning crew into crisis.

Charity chiefs sacked the station’s long-serving operations manager Alex Smith and other personnel.

Mr Smith – who spent more than 20 years volunteering for the RNLI – has been outspoken in his criticism of the decision to equip Arbroath with an inshore boat.

He says that despite its undoubted capabilities, the Atlantic 85 is not the right boat for Arbroath.

The RNLI is confident lifesaving cover will be boosted by all-weather Shannon lifeboats at Arbroath’s flank stations.

Montrose became the first Scottish station to receive the £2m-plus water jet-powered Shannon in 2015.

Broughty Ferry has been allocated the pride of the RNLI fleet under the controversial review outcome announced in April.

Familiarisation with Atlantic 85 continuing

The RNLI was asked if Arbroath crew had been out on the Atlantic 85.

A spokesperson said: “Work is ongoing with our training and operations team, and with the volunteer crew in Arbroath, on the Atlantic 85 familiarisation programme.”

Meanwhile, the charity says there will be no immediate changes at Broughty Ferry in advance of the Shannon’s arrival.

They added: “Our teams are working on an implementation plan for the future introduction of Shannon-class lifeboat in Broughty Ferry.

“We are examining all that needs to be done for the lifeboat’s arrival but do not anticipate any change or implementation in the short-term.”

Technical aspects of new lifeboats

Work towards permanently equipping the two Tayside stations with their new boats will involve a number of technical aspects.

Arbroath is the last slip-launched Scottish lifeboat.

But the old station is in need of replacement and the RNLI forecast it could cost £3 million.

It is unsuitable for launching the B-class Atlantic, which requires a carriage, floating boathouse or davit crane.

Broughty Ferry may already possess the capability to house a Shannon, which can be launched afloat – as in Montrose – or from a slipway or carriage.