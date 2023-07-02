‘I’ve got flowers in my blood’ says fourth generation Dundee florist

As a fourth generation florist with more than 25 years experience in the industry, Dundee businesswoman Jenni Malcolm-Fraser has flowers in her blood.

The owner and designer at Stucio & Waow said that, though she had contemplated other careers, in her heart she always wanted to be a florist.

Stucio & Waow was one of the first studio-based floristry businesses to specialise in weddings in Dundee when it opened more than two decades ago.

Jenni said: “At a time when the gift industry was being saturated by multinationals and garages selling flowers, it became a competitive market.

“I always loved the creativity involved with wedding flowers and the more personal interaction you have with clients.

“It’s such an honour to be chosen to provide a service on such an important day in a person’s life.

“While some florists have a niche style, I see mine as diverse – I can create whatever look my client envisages.”

She said there have been many changes since the business, based at Newhall Gardens, was launched in 2002.

Jenni adds: “Compared to when I first started out, there is much more of a focus on styling for the ceremony or the venue.

“Whether that is creating bespoke designs such as focal features, arches or wall/hanging installations.

“ At times, construction of designs is more technical and requires almost an engineering or mathematical process.

“You have to consider the mechanics and time behind the construction, the volumes of flowers and foliage required and the safety of installing in a secure manner.”

Clients from across UK for Stucio & Waow

Jenni said most of her clients come through recommendations, and many come from outwith Tayside.

“The majority of my clients live elsewhere. Whether that be in Scotland, the UK or overseas.

“I love the fact so many people want to be married in Scotland.

“Within my primary work area of Angus, Fife and Perthshire, we have so many beautiful locations and choices of venue styles from hotels to byres and castles.”

Jenni said that, when in season, it is lovely to use locally-grown or British flowers. In the main, though, her flowers are sourced through Dutch wholesalers.

She added she would like to have a range of flowers grown locally throughout the year. However, the UK climate doesn’t allow for this.

However, there are far more local growers now than ever before, which she said was very encouraging.

A busy year for Dundee florists

Meanwhile, Jenni said the business has recovered well from the impact of Covid.

She said she still has bookings from couples who postponed their big day during the pandemic.

She added: “Last year was an extremely busy year. There were weddings on weekdays and weekends, often back to back.

“It was physically challenging. At the same time, it was so rewarding to see the happiness of so many couples who finally got to have their special day.

“Even this year, I still have bookings for postponed weddings. I admire the resilience of those couples for waiting so long.”