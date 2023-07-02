Murray Davidson: St Johnstone legend loved battles with Jim Goodwin and Graeme Shinnie but fears his type of midfielder doesn’t have a future in football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Murray Davidson: St Johnstone legend loved battles with Jim Goodwin and Graeme Shinnie but fears his type of midfielder doesn’t have a future in football

The 35-year-old thinks he is retiring at the right time after VAR changed the Scottish game.

By Eric Nicolson
Former St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson fears his type of tacking is a thing of the past.
Murray Davidson and Jim Goodwin both plead their innocence after a midfield challenge. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson used to relish the ‘you kick me, I’ll kick you’ midfield battles with the likes Jim Goodwin and Graeme Shinnie.

But the latter’s struggles with VAR and the new tackling culture in football has left Davidson fearing about the direction of travel for the game he has just left behind.

After announcing his retirement at the end of last season, following a glorious McDiarmid Park career, the former Scotland international won’t have to change the way he plays to fit in.

But Aberdeen captain, Shinnie, and other central midfield warriors of his type, undoubtedly will.

Davidson believes that will be no easy task.

Nor do Scottish fans want to see it.

“The type of player I was doesn’t have a future in football,” he said.

“A small part of the reason I decided to give up – maybe 5% of it – was after watching how the game has gone since they brought VAR in.

“There were lots of reasons for retiring but that was one of them – watching it just annoys me.

“I have always said if a player goes over the top of the ball or goes out to hurt someone, send them off.

“We don’t want people getting injured, so red cards for things that are reckless or dangerous are spot on.

“But I see some of the tackles that people are being sent off for in the last six, eight months and it’s crazy.

“So many of them aren’t even fouls and football has to be really careful because there’s a danger that contact is going out of the game completely.

“Nobody would say lets go back to the days of people tackling high and over the top of the ball.

“But going into tackles with a bit of momentum, going for 50-50 balls – that’s part of football.”

Shinnie’s struggles

Davidson, who made over 400 appearances for Saints before hanging up his boots after a late cameo against Livingston on the final day of last season, has taken note of Shinnie’s recent struggles to walk the tackle tightrope.

“Shinnie’s found it difficult,” said the 35-year-old.

“I used to love playing against him because I knew I could kick him and he wouldn’t moan.

“Just like he’d kick me and I wouldn’t make a song and dance about it.

“That’s football. It’s physical.

Murray Davidson and Graeme Shinnie battle for the ball in 2015.
Murray Davidson and Graeme Shinnie battle for the ball in 2015. Image: SNS.

“Jim Goodwin was another one. I used to love playing against him.

“I can’t speak for Shinnie but he’s going to have to adapt.

“I saw the red cards he got earlier this year and I started laughing – one of them wasn’t even a foul.

“It went to VAR and the ref then looked at it before sending him off, so it’s obviously a red card under the rules.

“I just don’t know how football could have changed so much in just a few seasons that things we wouldn’t even think were a foul 10 years ago is a red card offence.

“Players need to adapt because the risk of getting sent off is so high now and it has a massive effect on your team.

“It’s going to be hard for the kind of player I was, that Shinnie is – a great midfielder who has had a fantastic career – and plenty of others.

“If they keep taking contact out of the game, people will be getting sent off three, four, five times a season unless they can totally change their game.

“And is that what people want? I’m not sure.

“I’m just glad I don’t have to worry about it!”

More from The Courier

Cole McFarlane, 2, makes friends with a Velociraptor at Bridge of Dun station,. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
PICTURES: 'Roar-some' time at Brechin Caledonian Railway Jurassic tracks dinosaur day out
West Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee.
Fire crews tackle blaze at Dundee industrial estate
Dundee florist Jenni Malcolm-Fraser in her workshop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'I've got flowers in my blood' says fourth generation Dundee florist
An Atlantic 85 arrived for trials in Arbroath on June 15. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Defiant Arbroath lifeboat crew snub 'new' boat since harbour arrival
Flowers left outside the New County Hotel in January. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth New County Hotel fire: Six months on from fatal blaze, those affected still…
A watering can. Image: PA
Ginger Gairdner: What damage does unpredictable rainfall bring to gardens?
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class 2023. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Fife - part two
Nigel Knutzen.
Bear-dodging US adventurer living in Cupar after backpacking 925 miles across the USA
Composer Claire McCue
Perth concert: 'I always feel a bit nervous', says composer Claire McCue
Humza Yousaf with Nicola Sturgeon. Image: DC Thomson.
End of term report: No referendum, so what has the SNP government been doing?