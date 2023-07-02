Dundee Fire crews tackle blaze at Dundee industrial estate Four appliances were dispatched to West Gourdie Industrial Estate shortly after 9pm on Saturday. By Chloe Burrell July 2 2023, 9.01am Share Fire crews tackle blaze at Dundee industrial estate Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4525591/industrial-estate-fire-dundee/ Copy Link Fire crews tackled a blaze at West Gourdie Industrial Estate. Image: Google Street View Firefighters were called to a blaze at a Dundee industrial estate. Four appliances were dispatched to West Gourdie Industrial Estate shortly after 9pm on Saturday. This included three pumps and one speciality appliance. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they received the call at 9.05pm. There are not believed to be any casualties. Police Scotland has been approached for comment.