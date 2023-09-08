Drugs worth nearly £1m found in Dundee and Monifieth raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Drugs worth nearly £1m found in Dundee and Monifieth raids

Two men - aged 43 and 23 - are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

By James Simpson
Ballindean Road, Dundee, where a drugs raid was carried out
Ballindean Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Drugs worth nearly £1 million have been found during police raids in Dundee and Monifieth.

Two men have been charged after £945,000 worth of drugs was seized by officers on Thursday.

A van was stopped on Mcintosh Patrick Place in Monifieth where diazepam, cocaine and a three-figure sum of cash were recovered by police.

A car was also searched on Lorimer Street in Dundee and a five-figure sum of money recovered.

Meanwhile searches were carried out on properties on Lorimer Street and Ballindean Road in Dundee with heroin, cocaine and cannabis found.

Two men due in court after Dundee and Monifieth drugs raids

Two men – aged 43 and 23 – are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday in connection with the incidents.

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit said: “This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We are committed to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drugs offences is being urged to contact police on 101.

More from Dundee

James McFadden and Derek Ferguson on the Open Goal podcast after falling foul of the new Dundee football parking rules
Scotland legend and ex-Rangers star stung by new Dundee football parking rules
Dundee House, Dundee City Council HQ.
Dundee City Council 'risking millions' as 1,000 women lodge equal pay claims
3
Post Thumbnail
Carnoustie hotelier stashed fake Nike, Jimmy Choo and Adidas clothes at scandal-hit hotel
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. school capacity Picture shows; Rosebank Primary. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
How full is your Dundee school? Rosebank Primary among six over capacity
ChatGPT
ChatGPT accessed at Dundee University more than 1,000 times a day
Eljamel in promotional materials for his work in the Middle East.
Courier reporter recalls encounter with disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel
Staff members loading materials into the back of the van at Tayside Plumbing Supplies in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.
Factories and faces - pictures of Dundee industry from days gone by
A packed Kingsway pay tribute to the Queen's historic reign. Image: Richard Prest/DC Thomson.
The Queen's death saw huge crowds and poignant tributes as funeral cortege moved through…
An ambulance on the Tay Road Bridge.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash on Tay Road Bridge
The Courier's exclusive story revealing Eljamel campaigners were poised to win public inquiry fight.
How The Courier refused to let Eljamel and NHS Tayside off the hook