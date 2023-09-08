Drugs worth nearly £1m found in Dundee and Monifieth raids

Drugs worth nearly £1 million have been found during police raids in Dundee and Monifieth.

Two men have been charged after £945,000 worth of drugs was seized by officers on Thursday.

A van was stopped on Mcintosh Patrick Place in Monifieth where diazepam, cocaine and a three-figure sum of cash were recovered by police.

A car was also searched on Lorimer Street in Dundee and a five-figure sum of money recovered.

Meanwhile searches were carried out on properties on Lorimer Street and Ballindean Road in Dundee with heroin, cocaine and cannabis found.

Two men – aged 43 and 23 – are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday in connection with the incidents.

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit said: “This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We are committed to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drugs offences is being urged to contact police on 101.