Dunfermline set to sign former Dundee star Alex Jakubiak

The 27-year-old scored 10 times for the Dens Park club last season.

By Craig Cairns
Alex Jakubiak is set to complete a move to Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Alex Jakubiak is set to complete a move to Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline are set to sign ex-Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak.

The striker has been training with the club over the last two weeks and Courier Sport understands a deal could be done today.

The Pars are in the midst of an injury crisis, with nine players missing for Saturday’s trip to Tannadice in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

James McPake’s side was already light in attack and was targeting Jakubiak regardless, though he will be a particularly timely acquisition in the absence of Craig Wighton.

Former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak has been training with Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Wighton will not be risked against Dundee United after he was one of several players to pick up injuries in the last week.

Captain Kyle Benedictus and defender Rhys Breen will have scans and Kane Ritchie-Hosler has picked up a different injury from the one he just recovered from.

Added to that, Sam Fisher is suspended, Harry Sharp is ineligible and Ben Summers is on international duty.

Alex Jakubiak familiar to Dunfermline boss

Dunfermline manager James McPake signed Alex Jakubiak for Dundee. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

If Jakubiak signs he will be McPake’s eighth summer signing after Owen Moffat arrived last week on loan from Blackpool.

Jakubiak scored 10 goals in all competitions as Dundee were promoted from the Championship last season.

The striker is familiar with McPake and assistant Dave Mackay who brought him to Dundee in 2020.

