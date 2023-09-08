Woman charged in Dundee after tools worth £100s allegedly stolen in Forfar break-in

A woman has been charged in Dundee after the alleged theft of hundreds of pounds’ worth of tools in Forfar.

Police raided a property on Harris Terrace in Mill o’ Mains on Tuesday.

It followed a break-in in Forfar during which a number of high-value tools and other items were allegedly taken.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 35-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with theft after items were recovered on Harris Terrace, in the Mill of Mains area of Dundee.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

In a series of separate raids this week, police recovered nearly £1 million of drugs in Dundee and Monifieth.