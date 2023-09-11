Riot police and forensics officers search block of flats in Perth

Police wearing riot gear have been spotted entering a block of flats in Perth.

Forensic officers have also been seen going into the building in Charles Street.

Police say the action is part of an ongoing search of the building.

Search of Perth flats

Activity at the flats was first spotted just before 11am on Monday.

An eyewitness described seeing two police cars and three police vans pull up outside the building.

Kenzie Goddard said: “I was passing when two police cars and two police vans pulled up outside a block of flats.

“Several police wearing riot gear have gone into the building.

“They seemed to go to the second floor. It was hard to tell what was happening but there was a huge police presence.

“I saw officers wearing riot gear and it all looked quite dramatic.”

Another eye-witness said: “I saw officers wearing forensic suits go into the building.

“I also saw an ambulance outside the building.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.55am on Monday officers executed a search warrant at an address in Charles Street, Perth.

“A search of the property is ongoing.”