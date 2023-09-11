Riot police and forensics officers search block of flats in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Riot police and forensics officers search block of flats in Perth

Police say they are carrying out a search of the building.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Riot police at Charles Street, Perth.
Riot police outside flats in Charles Street, Perth. Image: Kenzie Goddard.

Police wearing riot gear have been spotted entering a block of flats in Perth.

Forensic officers have also been seen going into the building in Charles Street.

Police say the action is part of an ongoing search of the building.

Search of Perth flats

Activity at the flats was first spotted just before 11am on Monday.

riot police Perth
Riot police prepare to enter the building. Image: Kenzie Goddard.

An eyewitness described seeing two police cars and three police vans pull up outside the building.

Kenzie Goddard said: “I was passing when two police cars and two police vans pulled up outside a block of flats.

“Several police wearing riot gear have gone into the building.

“They seemed to go to the second floor. It was hard to tell what was happening but there was a huge police presence.

“I saw officers wearing riot gear and it all looked quite dramatic.”

Another eye-witness said: “I saw officers wearing forensic suits go into the building.

“I also saw an ambulance outside the building.”

riot police Perth
Forensics officers at the incident. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.55am on Monday officers executed a search warrant at an address in Charles Street, Perth.

“A search of the property is ongoing.”

Conversation