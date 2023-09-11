Monday court round-up — Hilltown Halloween horror and graveyard dash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monday court round-up — Hilltown Halloween horror and graveyard dash

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Tayside men Brandon Hayter and David Henehan appeared in private on drugs charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Hayter, 23, from Dundee and Henehan, 43, are both accused of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Henehan, from Angus, was also charged with drugs possession.

Neither made any plea and the case was continued. Hayter was remanded.

The appearance came after police announced an operation staged in Lorimer Street, Dundee and Mackintosh Patrick Drive in Monifieth last week.

Manager snared

A senior project manager at power firm SSE has been caught with a cache of obscene child abuse images. Police raided 35-year-old David Dickie’s Perth city centre home after learning illicit files were being downloaded to devices connected to the property.

Hilltown Halloween horror

A Dundee man has been jailed for two years after a terrifying attack in Dundee’s Hilltown area last Halloween.

Barry Tosh, 39, was brought from HMP Perth to Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced for an assault and attempted robbery he admitted on an art-and-part basis.

On October 31 last year, he and another man carried out the attack on St Salvador Street.

Their victim was seized by the neck, brought to the ground and kicked on the body, injuring him.

They demanded money and rifled through his pockets.

39-year-old Tosh was on three bail orders at the time.

His solicitor Theo Finlay said: “He is a man who has some potential.

“He seems to have been led astray.”

Sheriff Paul Brown jailed Tosh for two years, backdated to November 30 when he was first remanded.

Tosh will also be on supervised release for a year after he is liberated.

Shortly after being remanded, Tosh received a short prison sentence after he admitted a bungled raid at a Dundee MOT Centre.

Bomb hoaxer not guilty of racism

An Arbroath man who once brought down an aeroplane with a bomb hoax as an act of revenge against the Sri Lankan state has been cleared of racially abusing a national of the island at an Angus hotel. Former British Council English teacher Alan Patey was acquitted of acting in a racially aggravated manner as he left Brechin‘s Northern Hotel.

Alan Patey was acquitted of using a racist slur at the Northern Hotel in Brechin.

Cemetery dash

Ryan McManus, 39, ran from his overturned car towards a cemetery after being told police had been called.

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court people found the wreckage on the B9307 on February 5 and McManus was still inside.

“There appeared to be smoke coming from the vehicle, so they contacted 999.

“The accused noticed the witnesses on the phone and asked who they were phoning.

“When told it was the police and ambulance, he said ‘I’ve got to go’ a number of times before leaving.

“He began to run in the general direction of Culross cemetery.”

McManus’ solicitor said his client’s life has been “spiralling out of control” recently as he struggled to come to terms with the death of his brother.

He said: “He had been ruminating about an upcoming anniversary of his brother’s birthday.

“He had taken drink and gone to a mutual friend’s.

“He wasn’t in, and this was on the return journey.”

He admitted driving with excess alcohol (267mg/ 67) and without insurance and failing to stop after an accident.

Sheriff Craig McSherry fined him £1,800 and banned him for three years.

Drink-drive manager

A senior council officer has admitted driving with a “ridiculously high” level of alcohol in her system. Michelle Dow, 50, service manager for housing at Perth and Kinross Council, was reported to police after making a drunken trip to the shops in her slippers to buy sweets and wine.

Michelle Dow.

Assault charges proven

A Forfar woman has been found guilty of a series of assaults on three young children.

Khali Brannan was convicted following a two day trial at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The 32-year-old assaulted one child several times between 2013 to 2020 at locations in Forfar.

Brannan punched, kicked and pulled the youngster by the ears.

She assaulted her second victim on multiple occasions during the same time period, kicking the child and pulling their ears.

Brannan’s youngest victim was just a baby when she pulled their ears and punched the child between 2017 and 2020.

Brannan, of Lordburn Place, Forfar, will be sentenced on October 19.

Co-accused Ian Rusk walked free from court after allegations against him were found not proven.

Dog breed in the dock

As Home Secretary Suella Braverman states she is looking at banning American XL Bully dogs, The Courier looks at incidents across Dundee in recent months involving the breed.

The XL Bully breed, which has been responsible for attacks in Dundee, could be banned.

Laughed off ban

A disqualified motorist laughed at police after being spotted driving a Range Rover.

Kyle McPake, 31, of Roods Square, Inverkeithing, encountered officers at a petrol station but seemingly abandoned the vehicle on the forecourt.

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court police had information he had been driving and knew he was disqualified until February 2024.

At the BP garage in Dalgety Bay, they spotted McPake walking into the shop.

She said: “They noticed the vehicle in a parking bay.

“The accused was waving and laughing at police.

“He walked towards the car and passed the vehicle, out of the locus.

“Later, police attended again and CCTV showed the accused arriving on the forecourt in the vehicle.

“The footage shows the accused get back into the vehicle and drive off.”

McPake was seen at the petrol station for a second time the next day.

Solicitor Aime Allan, defending, said: “He was using the vehicle to get to employment.

“He was struggling financially and was struggling to get transport and made the foolish decision to drive.”

McPake admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance on August 4 and 5 2023.

Sheriff Craig McSherry fined him a total of £1,000 and banned him for a year.

