Tractor and hay bales on fire on farmland near Ladybank in Fife

A tractor and hay bales are on fire on farmland near Ladybank in Fife.

Firefighters from Auchtermuchty and Glenrothes were scrambled to Drumtenant Farm shortly after 5pm on Monday.

Large plumes of smoke engulfed the area, with visibility around the A92 impacted by the blaze.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed 20 hay bales, a tractor and trailer were ablaze.

There were no reported injuries at the scene, although paramedics were also called to the incident.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a tractor and hay bales alight.

“Appliances have reported 20 hay bales are ablaze, with smoke impacting visibility on the A92 carriageway.”

