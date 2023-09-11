REVIEW: New Pitlochry Festival Theatre offering Forever Home hit home for this adoptive parent

Glasgow pub and arts venue Òran Mór has hosted A Play, A Pie and A Pint, for nearly 20 years and has become the place to be as they present an original 60-minute play every week.

And with a pie and pint thrown in, what’s not to like?

To match their reputation, they are also spreading their wings, as the latest production off the assembly line is currently enjoying a week’s run in the Studio at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

It’s a lunchtime delight as Forever Home, a new musical(ette), directed by Niloo-Far Khan, follows young Caitlin as she straps herself in on a rollercoaster of teenage angst with a rebellious nature of magnitudinous proportions. Being an adoptee brings added questions of self-worth and her place in society.

It is conversations and arguments set to music and is something autobiographical from Pauline Lockhart (words) and husband Alan Penman (music), drawing from their experience as adoptive parents.

It is also great fun with an underlying theme which will bring many knowing nods from adoptive parents everywhere — “been there, seen it, done it, heard it, said it” — yours truly is one of them.

Three-hander expertly handled

From the outset, the trio of performers stamp their authority with talent out of the top drawer.

Kirsty Findlay is Caitlin — full of teenage tantrums, but mostly emotional traumas as she contacts her biological mum.

Kirsty’s “I’m Trying” is quite superb, and her plea to “Help Me” at the denouement requires a hankie alert!

Mum is Christine Strachan, who wrings out every emotion as she reminisces about Caitlin’s “Little pink tights and a pinafore dress” while also dealing with the police, the school mistress, the worst “best” pal — all played by Chloe Hodgson.

Her duet with Kirsty about being ‘besties” is quite memorable.

It is an important conversation for all — carers, adoptees, parents , the educational authorities — but setting it to music with a comedic line running through, certainly makes it more accessible.

The simple set by Gemma Patchett and Jonny Scott is dominated by light strips with a clever combination of patterns to denote each setting.

Forever Home continues in Pitlochry at 1pm until this Saturday September 16.