REVIEW: New Pitlochry Festival Theatre offering Forever Home hit home for this adoptive parent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

REVIEW: New Pitlochry Festival Theatre offering Forever Home hit home for this adoptive parent

As a member of the adoptive parents club, Peter Cargill had to break the hankies out for this lunchtime musicalette.

The cast of Forever Home brought the semi-autobiographical story to life. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
The cast of Forever Home brought the semi-autobiographical story to life. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
By Peter Cargill

Glasgow pub and arts venue Òran Mór has hosted A Play, A Pie and A Pint, for nearly 20 years and has become the place to be as they present an original 60-minute play every week.

And with a pie and pint thrown in, what’s not to like?

To match their reputation, they are also spreading their wings, as the latest production off the assembly line is currently enjoying a week’s run in the Studio at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

It’s a lunchtime delight as Forever Home, a new musical(ette), directed by Niloo-Far Khan, follows young Caitlin as she straps herself in on a rollercoaster of teenage angst with a rebellious nature of magnitudinous proportions. Being an adoptee brings added questions of self-worth and her place in society.

The cast members brought life, music and comedy to Forever Home. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.

It is conversations and arguments set to music and is something autobiographical from Pauline Lockhart (words) and husband Alan Penman (music), drawing from their experience as adoptive parents.

It is also great fun with an underlying theme which will bring many knowing nods from adoptive parents everywhere — “been there, seen it, done it, heard it, said it” — yours truly is one of them.

Three-hander expertly handled

From the outset, the trio of performers stamp their authority with talent out of the top drawer.

Kirsty Findlay is Caitlin — full of teenage tantrums, but mostly emotional traumas as she contacts her biological mum.

Kirsty’s “I’m Trying” is quite superb, and her plea to “Help Me”  at the denouement requires a hankie alert!

Mum is Christine Strachan, who wrings out every emotion as she reminisces about Caitlin’s “Little pink tights and a pinafore dress” while also dealing with the police, the school mistress, the worst “best” pal — all played by Chloe Hodgson.

Her duet with Kirsty about being ‘besties” is quite memorable.

Christine Strachan, Chloe Hodgson and Kirsty Findlay. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.

It is an important conversation for all — carers, adoptees, parents , the educational authorities — but setting it to music with a comedic line running through, certainly makes it more accessible.

The simple set by Gemma Patchett and Jonny Scott is dominated by light strips with a clever combination of patterns to denote each setting.

Forever Home continues in Pitlochry at 1pm until this Saturday September 16.

More from Theatre

The cast of Forever Home brought the semi-autobiographical story to life. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
LA screenwriter to turn Perth Theatre into Storyland with new storytelling show
The cast of Forever Home brought the semi-autobiographical story to life. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
Outlander actor Frank Gilhooley to bring industry expertise to Dundee with bespoke V&A workshop
The cast of Forever Home brought the semi-autobiographical story to life. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
'Meryl Streep played my mum': Kinross charity boss recalls growing up with 'firebrand' activist…
The cast of Forever Home brought the semi-autobiographical story to life. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
REVIEW: Four stars for Kyle Falconer and fiancee's No Love Songs as play makes…
The cast of Forever Home brought the semi-autobiographical story to life. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
REVIEW: Sally Reid exudes emotion but plot of Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape…
The cast of Forever Home brought the semi-autobiographical story to life. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
Party, sexual, family: Politics of all sorts collide in Pitlochry Festival Theatre premiere of…
George Martin on stage in Better Days
Better Days? Legendary Perth nightclub inspires writer’s rave music movie bid
The cast of Forever Home brought the semi-autobiographical story to life. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
Rising star Isla Cowan's tense new play To The Bone explores post-Covid countryside flitting…
The cast of Forever Home brought the semi-autobiographical story to life. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
Edinburgh Fringe Review: MC Hammersmith
The cast of Forever Home brought the semi-autobiographical story to life. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
Interview: Taggart star John Michie leads in new Pitlochry theatre play