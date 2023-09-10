Arbroath bomb hoaxer who downed Sri Lankan plane cleared of racism at Brechin hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Arbroath bomb hoaxer who downed Sri Lankan plane cleared of racism at Brechin hotel

Claims Alan Patey, who was jailed for three years for his act of revenge against the Sri Lankan state, used racist language were not proved in court.

By Ross Gardiner
Alan Patey was acquitted of using a racist slur at the Northern Hotel in Brechin.
Alan Patey was acquitted of using a racist slur at the Northern Hotel in Brechin.

An Arbroath man who once brought down an aeroplane with a bomb hoax as an act of revenge against the Sri Lankan state has been cleared of racially abusing a national of the island at an Angus hotel.

Former British Council English teacher Alan Patey denied acting in a racially aggravated manner as he left Brechin‘s 180-year-old Northern Hotel.

He stood trial accused of acting in an aggressive manner, swearing and making racial remarks towards hotel boss Sugath Ariyaratne, who is Sri Lankan.

Patey stormed out of the Clerk Street hotel after being charged almost £10 for a double whisky.

He was accused of calling the businessman a “f***ing P*ki” and telling him to go back to his own country.

Alan Patey appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

At Forfar Sheriff Court, the charge faced by the 59-year-old, of Ernest Place in Arbroath, was found not proven.

The confrontation happened on August 17 2022, almost nine years after Patey forced down a Sri Lankan Airlines jet as revenge for his detention and torture in a Colombo jail.

Racism claims

Mr Ariyaratne, 46, and his wife Nishani Vidanaralage, 36, gave evidence before Sheriff Edward Gilroy.

Patey returned to the hotel the same day he had checked in and ordered a dram at the bar, near where Mrs Vidanaralage was working.

He told another employee he was not happy with the price before returning to his room to pack and leave.

As he left reception, he met Mr Ariyaratne, who has owned the hotel for two years.

Mr Ariyaratne said: “The gentleman was aggressive to the staff members.”

The Northern Hotel in Brechin. Image: Google Maps

Patey returned to leave the key at reception and Mr Ariyaratne said he heard him say: “Go back, P*ki, to your own country”.

He added: “(It was) something like that, I don’t remember the exact words.”

Mrs Vidanaralage said she had heard Patey use bigoted language after checking out.

“As he was leaving, he was using really racial slurs.

“What I heard was: ‘Go back to where you came from, f***ing P*ki’.

“I don’t think anybody would like to be called a P*ki.”

£10 whisky anger

Self-employed writer Patey told the trial he had been out for a three-course meal, including a bottle of wine, before dropping into the bar for a nightcap.

On being charged “close on £10”, he said: “My exact words were: ‘Are you having a bubble?’

“It was exorbitant for a hotel of that nature – it’s hardly The Ritz.

“I said I’m not going to pay that. I left the whisky on the bar.”

Patey said, as he left, he told Mr Ariyaratne not to expect a decent Tripadvisor review.

Alan Patey
Alan Patey faced allegations of racism. Image: DCT Media

He also alleged the hotelier followed him into the street and kicked his calves before “thumping” him on the back.

Patey said: “I think it unlikely that I would have used the F-word.

“I use that word very sparingly.”

He said he was aware of Mr Ariyaratne’s ethnicity following another squabble over whether breakfast was included in his bill and thus questioned why he would have used the word “P*ki”.

He told the court: “I used to have a property in Sri Lanka, a holiday home – I would go two or three times a year.

“I was working in Qatar for HSBC.

“My houseboy who worked for me in Qatar was Sri Lankan.”

Sheriff Gilroy did not question Mrs Vidanaralage’s reliability but Mr Ariyaratne’s evidence fell short because he could not remember the exact wording of the exchange and found the charge not proven.

But he told Mr Patey: “It may well be you want to reflect on your behaviour and whether it was wise to become involved in such an argument.”

Sri Lankan Airbus bomb threat

At Chelmsford Crown Court in 2013, Patey was jailed for three years after admitting endangering an aircraft.

Alan Patey
Patey was jailed for endangering an aircraft. Image: Essex Police, 2013

Essex police boarded the Heathrow-bound Sri Lankan Airlines Airbus A330 on September 20 after it landed at Stanstead.

Officers arrested Patey, who was said to have claimed “something” was on board the flight in the luggage hold.

Sri Lankan Airlines Airbus
Passengers were bussed on to Heathrow Airport.

More than 260 passengers were subsequently bussed to Heathrow.

Colombo jail

Patey’s relationship with the Sri Lankan state had deteriorated months earlier, when he was defrauded and lost a property he owned there.

In an interview following his release from jail, he explained he lost his passport and handed himself into customs as an illegal overstayer, rather than contacting police.

He expected to be fined and deported but was remanded in prison and then a deportation camp.

Patey explained he spent four days in New Magazine Prison and then five more in the notorious Welikada Prison – less than a year after a riot there ended with 27 prisoners being killed.

Welikada Prison, Sri Lanka
Welikada Prison is the largest prison in Sri Lanka. Image: Shutterstock

Speaking to KentOnline, he said guards “delighted” in torturing him and saw him as “like a British trophy.”

After two months in Mirihana deportation camp, Patey was flown back to the UK on a Sri Lankan Airlines flight.

He said: “The Sri Lankan Government owned the airline and the prisons and I can’t believe they were stupid enough to deport me on their own airline.

“This was my one chance to fight back for those I left behind in those prisons.

“I would be quite happy to write to all of the passengers on board that flight individually and perhaps they would understand.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Drink driver Picture shows; Dennis Hogg. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2023
Perth pensioner caught drink-driving after weekly dominoes game
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Man called neighbour 'black b*****d' over hygiene standards
Douglas Toshack caused the nurse's death by careless driving.
Fife driver killed Covid-19 hero cycling to work at hospital
(L-R) Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie dies in the crash.
Network Rail fined £6.7 million for fatal Stonehaven rail crash failings
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Perth abuser David Duncan Picture shows; Perth abuser David Duncan. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 06/09/2023
Perth groper, 61, must pay £300 compensation to 12-year-old sex attack victim
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Drink driver Alexander McIntyre parked up for a doze in the middle of the A9 Picture shows; Drink driver Alexander McIntyre parked up for a doze in the middle of the A9. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 07/09/2023
Drink-driver parked for a rest in middle of A9 near Pitlochry
Post Thumbnail
Carnoustie hotelier stashed fake Nike, Jimmy Choo and Adidas clothes at scandal-hit hotel
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Forgiveness surprise and £5 pub scuffle
A statement by Christopher Stuchbury's wife Diane was read out in court.
Stonehaven rail crash: Tragic Fife worker's widow says lives 'ripped apart' on wedding anniversary
Trish Ewan with partner Donald Dinnie on holiday. Image supplied by family.
Stonehaven rail crash: Conductor's partner tells of horrific moment she learned of soulmate's tragedy