Fire crews tackle blaze at farm building in Fife

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a farm building in Fife for over eight hours.

Several appliances were called out to the farm in the South Wynd of Colinsburgh, Leven, at 11.42pm on Saturday.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received two reports of a fire affecting a farm building in Fife at 11.42pm on Saturday, September 9.

“A number of appliances are in attendance and are still working to extinguish the blaze.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “We were called around 2.30am to a report of a fire at a farm in the Colinsburgh area of Fife.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance.”