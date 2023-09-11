Senior Perth and Kinross Council officer admits slipper-clad drunken drive to shops for wine and sweets

A senior council officer has admitted driving with a “ridiculously high” level of alcohol in her system.

Michelle Dow, service manager for housing at Perth and Kinross Council, was reported to police after making a drunken trip to the shops in her slippers to buy sweets and wine.

The 50-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving while more than five times the legal limit on July 15.

When questioned by police at her home in Bridge of Earn, Dow said she had not had any more alcohol since she returned from the shop.

However, her lawyer said she drank wine before police arrived, which led to the unusually high breathalyser reading.

Dow was banned from the road for 18 months and fined £1,000.

Staggering

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said she walked into a corner shop on Kintillo Road at around 6.20pm.

“At the time, it was dry and sunny and there was a high flow of pedestrians and vehicular traffic,” he said.

“The accused, wearing slippers, appeared to be unsteady on her feet while standing in a queue of customers.

“Witnesses said there was a smell of alcohol on her breath.”

Dow left after buying a bottle of wine and confectionary, the fiscal depute said.

“She was seen staggering out of the store and entered her vehicle.

“She attempted to drive away.

“She turned the vehicle in the road, mounted a kerb and then drove off at speed along Kintillo Road.”

Concerned shoppers called police, Mr Craib said.

When officers arrived at Dow’s home in Durley Dene Crescent they noted her “slurred speech, glazed eyes and smell of alcohol.”

Mr Craib said: “When she invited officers inside, they saw that was unsteady on her feet and was grabbing hold of bits of furniture to stop herself from falling.

“The accused stated that she had not consumed alcohol since returning to the house.”

She told police: “I know I’ve done wrong. I’ve been stupid.”

At 9.20pm, she returned an excess alcohol reading (116mics/ 22).

Embarrassed

Her lawyer submitted a letter of support from his client’s employers.

“She is very well regarded amongst her colleagues.

“Mrs Dow accepts she stupidly drove a short distance to the shop after drinking wine,” he said.

“I understand she then drank the second bottle of wine, which is why the reading was ridiculously high.

“She is thoroughly embarrassed by her behaviour and she recognises she has a problem with alcohol.”

He added: “The inevitable loss of licence will be very inconvenient but it will not have an impact on her job.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry told Dow: “It is quite clear, given what we’ve heard about the manner of your driving, that you were considerably under the influence at the time.”

It is understood Dow has been part of the local authority for more than three decades.

In 2016, she helped spearhead a new crackdown on outstanding rent payments.

