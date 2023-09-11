Senior Perth and Kinross Council officer admits slipper-clad drunken drive to shops for wine and sweets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Senior Perth and Kinross Council officer admits slipper-clad drunken drive to shops for wine and sweets

Michelle Dow pleaded guilty to driving with a "ridiculously high" level of alcohol in her system.

By Jamie Buchan
Michelle Dow appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Michelle Dow appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A senior council officer has admitted driving with a “ridiculously high” level of alcohol in her system.

Michelle Dow, service manager for housing at Perth and Kinross Council, was reported to police after making a drunken trip to the shops in her slippers to buy sweets and wine.

The 50-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving while more than five times the legal limit on July 15.

When questioned by police at her home in Bridge of Earn, Dow said she had not had any more alcohol since she returned from the shop.

However, her lawyer said she drank wine before police arrived, which led to the unusually high breathalyser reading.

Dow was banned from the road for 18 months and fined £1,000.

Staggering

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said she walked into a corner shop on Kintillo Road at around 6.20pm.

“At the time, it was dry and sunny and there was a high flow of pedestrians and vehicular traffic,” he said.

Michelle Dow appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

“The accused, wearing slippers, appeared to be unsteady on her feet while standing in a queue of customers.

“Witnesses said there was a smell of alcohol on her breath.”

Dow left after buying a bottle of wine and confectionary, the fiscal depute said.

“She was seen staggering out of the store and entered her vehicle.

“She attempted to drive away.

“She turned the vehicle in the road, mounted a kerb and then drove off at speed along Kintillo Road.”

Concerned shoppers called police, Mr Craib said.

Perth Sheriff Court.

When officers arrived at Dow’s home in Durley Dene Crescent they noted her “slurred speech, glazed eyes and smell of alcohol.”

Mr Craib said: “When she invited officers inside, they saw that was unsteady on her feet and was grabbing hold of bits of furniture to stop herself from falling.

“The accused stated that she had not consumed alcohol since returning to the house.”

She told police: “I know I’ve done wrong. I’ve been stupid.”

At 9.20pm, she returned an excess alcohol reading (116mics/ 22).

Embarrassed

Her lawyer submitted a letter of support from his client’s employers.

“She is very well regarded amongst her colleagues.

“Mrs Dow accepts she stupidly drove a short distance to the shop after drinking wine,” he said.

“I understand she then drank the second bottle of wine, which is why the reading was ridiculously high.

“She is thoroughly embarrassed by her behaviour and she recognises she has a problem with alcohol.”

He added: “The inevitable loss of licence will be very inconvenient but it will not have an impact on her job.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry told Dow: “It is quite clear, given what we’ve heard about the manner of your driving, that you were considerably under the influence at the time.”

It is understood Dow has been part of the local authority for more than three decades.

In 2016, she helped spearhead a new crackdown on outstanding rent payments.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Michelle Dow appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
SSE project manager caught with ‘sadistic’ child abuse images at Perth home
Michelle Dow appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Patient burned down Fife hospital building trying to keep warm while waiting for lift…
Michelle Dow appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Arbroath bomb hoaxer who downed Sri Lankan plane cleared of racism at Brechin hotel
Michelle Dow appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth pensioner caught drink-driving after weekly dominoes game
Michelle Dow appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Friday court round-up — Man called neighbour 'black b*****d' over hygiene standards
Michelle Dow appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Fife driver killed Covid-19 hero cycling to work at hospital
Michelle Dow appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Network Rail fined £6.7 million for fatal Stonehaven rail crash failings
Michelle Dow appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth groper, 61, must pay £300 compensation to 12-year-old sex attack victim
Michelle Dow appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Drink-driver parked for a rest in middle of A9 near Pitlochry
Michelle Dow appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Carnoustie hotelier stashed fake Nike, Jimmy Choo and Adidas clothes at scandal-hit hotel