Why this Fife woman is ‘addicted’ to St Andrews’ wild swimming scene – all year round

“When I walk into the sea, I could be in the foulest mood, but within a few minutes, I’m totally transformed.”

“This calmness comes over you. It’s slightly hippie-ish, but you feel at one with the ocean.”

It’s not some yoga retreat or a revolutionary drug that Fife’s Holly Wilde is talking about, it’s actually wild swimming.

A phenomenon still growing in popularity, Holly admits she is “addicted” to swimming in Scotland’s sea water.

Even as the weather turns colder, she makes it out every day.

Holly started wild swimming in St Andrews four years ago and since it has become more than just a habit.

“It’s become an obsession,” Holly explains, seriously.

“It takes over your entire life!”

Wild swimming ‘withdrawal’ for St Andrews swimmer

No matter the weather, Holly makes out to East Sands for a dip.

And if she doesn’t find the time?

Holly likens wild swimming to smoking, in that she has withdrawal symptoms when she goes without it.

She says: “It’s almost like if you smoke. If you come off cigarettes, the withdrawal symptoms are exactly like that if you don’t get in the water.

“If I don’t go for three days, you really don’t want to be around me.

“I get crotchety and a bit moody.

“I mean in fairness, that’s not everyone’s experience… It’s just my madness.”

Wild swimming is thought to have mental health benefits, including easing symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Battling ‘Baltic’ temperatures is worth it

Holly has a chart of the tides at home so she can plan days in advance when the best time for wild swimming would be.

And why does she enjoy wild swimming so much? Holly says it’s a “magical” experience.

She explains: “If I go in really early mornings, especially in the winter, just as the light levels are changing from dark into light, it’s magical.

“You step in and it’s absolutely bloody Baltic. But once you start swimming, you become invigorated. It energises you.

“You look at the colours in a different way, how the water moves and how the sky looks.

“You can just lie there and float and feel like you’re the only person on earth.

“After about a quarter of an hour, you need to stop doing that because otherwise you’re going to freeze to death,” she laughs.

Holly says a Facebook page dedicated for local swimmers helps her plan her trips out.

She says there is a welcoming community and anyone is encouraged to join.

“We’ve got a really great bunch of people at St Andrews swimmers.

“We’re all shapes and sizes, genders and sexualities. We’re a completely mixed bag.

“But what we have in common is that we all love the water!”

Wilde’s wild swimming top tips:

Holly has some tips for wild swimming which she has learned over the last four years.

“Never go in on your own to start with. Even the best swimmer in the world can get into trouble.”

“Make sure you’ve got water shoes on. Because there’s nothing horrible to stand on, but you could scratch your foot on a rock.”

“In winter, I’d recommend gloves because your extremities do get cold.”