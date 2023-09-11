Why this Fife woman is ‘addicted’ to St Andrews’ wild swimming scene – all year round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why this Fife woman is ‘addicted’ to St Andrews’ wild swimming scene – all year round

The appropriately named Holly Wilde goes wild swimming every single day in the picturesque East Sands.

"Addicted" wild swimmer Holly Wilde at the beach at East Sands. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
"Addicted" wild swimmer Holly Wilde at the beach at East Sands. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

“When I walk into the sea, I could be in the foulest mood, but within a few minutes, I’m totally transformed.”

“This calmness comes over you. It’s slightly hippie-ish, but you feel at one with the ocean.”

It’s not some yoga retreat or a revolutionary drug that Fife’s Holly Wilde is talking about, it’s actually wild swimming.

A phenomenon still growing in popularity, Holly admits she is “addicted” to swimming in Scotland’s sea water.

Even as the weather turns colder, she makes it out every day.

Holly started wild swimming in St Andrews four years ago and since it has become more than just a habit.

“It’s become an obsession,” Holly explains, seriously.

“It takes over your entire life!”

Wild swimming ‘withdrawal’ for St Andrews swimmer

No matter the weather, Holly makes out to East Sands for a dip.

And if she doesn’t find the time?

Holly likens wild swimming to smoking, in that she has withdrawal symptoms when she goes without it.

Holly loves braving the cold temperatures at East Sands, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

She says: “It’s almost like if you smoke. If you come off cigarettes, the withdrawal symptoms are exactly like that if you don’t get in the water.

“If I don’t go for three days, you really don’t want to be around me.

“I get crotchety and a bit moody.

“I mean in fairness, that’s not everyone’s experience… It’s just my madness.”

Wild swimming is thought to have mental health benefits, including easing symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Battling ‘Baltic’ temperatures is worth it

Holly has a chart of the tides at home so she can plan days in advance when the best time for wild swimming would be.

And why does she enjoy wild swimming so much? Holly says it’s a “magical” experience.

Wild swimming at Fife’s East Sands is “magical” for Holly Wilde. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

She explains: “If I go in really early mornings, especially in the winter, just as the light levels are changing from dark into light, it’s magical.

“You step in and it’s absolutely bloody Baltic. But once you start swimming, you become invigorated. It energises you.

“You look at the colours in a different way, how the water moves and how the sky looks.

“You can just lie there and float and feel like you’re the only person on earth.

“After about a quarter of an hour, you need to stop doing that because otherwise you’re going to freeze to death,” she laughs.

Holly says a Facebook page dedicated for local swimmers helps her plan her trips out.

She says there is a welcoming community and anyone is encouraged to join.

Holly Wilde and some of her friends from St Andrews Swimmers ready for a swim at East Sands. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We’ve got a really great bunch of people at St Andrews swimmers.

“We’re all shapes and sizes, genders and sexualities. We’re a completely mixed bag.

“But what we have in common is that we all love the water!”

Wilde’s wild swimming top tips:

Holly has some tips for wild swimming which she has learned over the last four years.

  • “Never go in on your own to start with. Even the best swimmer in the world can get into trouble.”
  • “Make sure you’ve got water shoes on. Because there’s nothing horrible to stand on, but you could scratch your foot on a rock.”
  • “In winter, I’d recommend gloves because your extremities do get cold.”
St Andrews wild swimmers head in for an evening dip. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
  • “When you go into the sea, walk don’t run. Don’t throw yourself in like some mad people you see on the beach. Walk in slowly and then, keep your shoulders under the water so your body can get used to the cold. When you put your shoulders under, breathe out long and slow (like you’re doing yoga) to combat cold water shock.”
  • “Really essential kit: A bottle of warm water, not hot, is a must to pour over old hands and feet to get your circulation going. It’s a life saver… Try doing laces up with frozen fingers – not good!”
  • “Wear what you want. Don’t ever be put off thinking you have to wear a swimming costume – if you want to wear a wetsuit, wear a wetsuit.”

Conversation