Home Business & Environment Environment

5 Fife wild swimming spots with a twist

One of these wild swimming spots has its own sauna and another a well-loved macaroni and cheese toastie hut.

Bathers at the Cellardyke tidal pool.
By Joanna Bremner

Fife is home to many exceptional wild swimming spots. Here are a list of five favourites with a twist.

1. Cellardyke tidal pool

Very popular for Fifers is the Cellardyke tidal pool.

Sunrise at Cellardyke tidal pool, known by locals as 'The Bathie'.
It is ideal for families with young children as there is a large main pool and a smaller, enclosed and relatively shallow pool.

Villagers have been working hard since June 2021 to bring the pool back to life and improve accessibility.

Cellardyke play park, E End, Anstruther KY10 3AW.

2. Kingsbarns beach

This beach offering is sure to entice even the fearful among us to try out wild swimming.

With a wood-fired sauna to warm up in after your dook, what’s not to love?

Set up by wild swimming enthusiasts Jamie Craig-Gentles and Jayne McGhie, the sauna boasts beautiful seaside views.

The Kingsbarns beach sauna overlooks the sea. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The sauna is a just short sandy walk to the water’s edge.

There’s also privacy for while you get steamy inside, as there’s tinted glass.

Kingsbarns Beach Car Park, Unnamed Road, St Andrews KY16 8SX.

3. Wormit Bay

At Wormit Bay, wild swimmers will be able to get an eyeful not only of the local wildlife, but of the trains going by on the bridge.

The water offers a unique viewpoint for train spotters.

Wormit Bay.
With a stunning views across The Tay, the bay boasts views for miles – of Dundee and beyond.

Wormit Bay car park, 8LX, Bay Rd, Wormit, Newport-on-Tay.

4. St Monans Tidal Pool

Another favourite for wild swimming is the tidal pool at St Monans.

The pool is in an idyllic location.

The best thing about this spot? You have the lovely view of the windmill on the skyline.

Situated on the Fife Coastal Path, it’s also in an ideal location.

St Monans Tidal Pool, Fife Coastal Path, St Monans, Anstruther KY10 2DN.

5. East Sands

East Sands beach in St Andrews is another must-visit for wild swimmers.

It’s the favourite haunt of Holly Wilde who says she is “addicted” to wild swimming at the St Andrews beach.

Holly Wilde and some of her friends from St Andrews Swimmers head for a swim at East Sands, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

There’s an excellent view of the cathedral and pier from the water, but on top of that, you can get some super tasty nosh to warm you up when you get out.

The Cheesy Toast Shack, just up from the shore, offers the cheesiest toasties absolutely stuffed with mac and cheese.

Surely the perfect remedy for cold fingers.

A macaroni and cheese toastie from the East Sands takeaway. Image: The Cheesy Toast Shack

And if you’re checking out the Fife Coastal Path there are plenty other spots for scran along the way.

East Sands, St Andrews, KY16 8LA.

What is your favourite Fife wild swimming spot?

Let us know in the comments below.

