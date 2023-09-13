Skills shortage forces Taste Perthshire to bring in South African chefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skills shortage forces Taste Perthshire to bring in South African chefs

Taste Perthshire owner Calum MacLellan hires South African chef Michael Higgs after struggling to recruit locally.

By Maria Gran
A chef standing in the kitchen at Taste Perthshire
Taste Perthshire's newest chef Michael Higgs from South Africa. Image: Calum MacLellan

After struggling to recruit skilled chefs, Bankfoot restaurant Taste Perthshire’s new talent has come all the way from South Africa.

Finding skilled hospitality staff is a challenge many businesses have faced this year, and Taste Perthshire is no different.

Last month, 21-year-old Michael moved all the way from South Africa to Perthshire, joining a team of four local chefs.

Restaurant owner Calum MacLellan had been on the hunt for a new chef for months to complete the kitchen team.

“Getting chefs with the right skills has been this year’s difficulty,” he says.

Taste Perthshire owner Calum MacLellan.
Taste Perthshire owner Calum MacLellan. Image: Taste Perthshire

“We’ve been able to recruit, but it’s not been individuals that have met our criteria.”

“Luckily, we’ve retained a good structure of staff in our kitchen and we’re blessed with good colleagues who have worked with us for a number of years.

“Without them, we would have found ourselves in greater difficulties. They’ve kept the whole system and kitchen setup flowing.”

How Taste Perthshire solved its chef shortage

The owner thinks the reason for the chef shortages is a mix of Brexit and the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the UK leaving the EU, many European workers returned to their home countries and didn’t return after lockdown.

Furthermore, some chefs chose to step away from the kitchen after lockdown in favour of a job with shorter hours.

Two deep fried haggis bon bons sitting on top of whisky mayo.
Taste Perthshire’s haggis bon bons. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

In order to fill vacant positions, Calum registered the business to recruit skilled workers from overseas.

“It’s quite a lengthy exercise,” he explains.

“Firstly, we must have marketed the job here for a minimum of three months, which is fair enough.

“It costs quite a bit, £2,000, to get the licence. Then we have to sponsor the chosen chef and there’s a visa process with costs for both parties.

“Generally, there’s a four to six week window to complete the process and have the individual arrive in the UK.”

Taste Perthshire chef settling in

Through the skilled worker visa programme, Calum has recruited two South African sous chefs. While Michael has been in Scotland for seven weeks, the next chef arrives in two weeks.

The 21-year-old chef has a two-year sponsorship in place that can be extended a further three years.

Since his early teens, Michael has dreamt of coming to the UK and he’d never visited before moving for his Taste Perthshire job.

Taste Perthshire in Bankfoot.
Taste Perthshire is the destination for local food, drink and products. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“He has settled in well, is working very hard and adapting to our ways by learning different skills,” says the owner.

“The team have engaged well with him and he’s fitted in well.”

With two new chefs in the kitchen, the Bankfoot restaurant is in a strong position for the next few years.

If everything works out, Calum says there’s no need for the business to recruit from overseas again next year.

‘First and foremost a local employer’

While the two newest staff members moved from South Africa, most of Taste Perthshire’s 51 staff are from Bankfoot or the surrounding area.

Calum says: “We are first and foremost very much a local employer. That’s important to us.

“But we have deemed the need to take this action this year, it could just be the stabiliser that we needed.

“After having difficulty, we now have stability and we can develop.

“It keeps the momentum we’ve been building up over the past eight years going forward.”

After two years, the two chefs have the option to stay in Bankfoot or move to pastures new.

Calum thinks Perthshire could be tempting enough to make them stick around.

“Our winter works well with South Africa as they’re in the height of summer in January and February,” he says.

“We’ve already got some decent leave for them organised to return for their vacation and family time.

“If that cycle works and they enjoy Scotland, hopefully they’ll get their families visiting.

“Perthshire in warm, sunny weather, you can’t beat it.”

