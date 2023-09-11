SSE project manager caught with ‘sadistic’ child abuse images at Perth home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SSE project manager caught with ‘sadistic’ child abuse images at Perth home

Police raided David Dickie’s Perth city centre home after learning illicit files were being downloaded to devices connected to the property.

By Jamie Buchan
David Dickie arriving at Perth Sheriff Court
David Dickie arriving at Perth Sheriff Court

A senior project manager at power firm SSE has been caught with a cache of obscene child abuse images.

Police raided David Dickie’s Perth city centre home after learning illicit files were being downloaded to devices connected to the property.

They seized the 35-year-old’s mobile phone and discovered dozens of photos featuring children as young as one.

Perth Sheriff Court heard some of the material included “sadistic sexual activity.”

Dickie admitted possession of the files over an eight month period from November 2021.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and will be sentenced next month.

Home raid

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told the court: “At the time of these offence, the accused was 34 years old and was employed as an engineer manager by SSE.

“Confidential and reliable information was received by Police Scotland that indecent images of children were being held at the accused’s address in Princes Street.

“As a result, police craved and were granted a search warrant.

“This was executed at about 8.20am on Wednesday, October 12 2022, when the accused was at home.”

David Dickie. Image: LinkedIn

Mr Duncan said: “A systematic search of the property was commenced and a number of electronic devices were recovered.

“A forensic preview was carried out on all devices and a Samsung mobile phone was found to contain approximately 90 child sexual abuse material at Category A.

“The picture files featured boys and girls approximately one to 10 years.”

Further examination

The court heard that a further, more in-depth analysis was carried out.

“The device was attributed to the accused by various social media and email accounts in his name,” said the fiscal depute.

“The accused also provided PIN numbers for the phone.”

Cybercrime experts found 166 images on the phone, with 59 at the most obscene level.

“The images contained sexual activity, sexualised posing and sadistic sexual activity,” said Mr Duncan.

Sheriff William Wood told Dickie: “Because of the nature of this charge I can’t deal with you today. I need to obtain background reports.

“In the meantime, you have been convicted of a sexual offence and you will require to be subject to the Sex Offenders Register.”

The sheriff said the length of time he will remain subject to the requirements will be determined when he returns to court on October 26.

According to his now deleted LinkedIn account, Dickie was a “senior authorised person” and lead project manager in network construction at SSE.

The company has declined to comment.

