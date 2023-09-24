4 Dunfermline talking points: Strong transfer window leads to solid start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dunfermline talking points: Strong transfer window leads to solid start

Players old and new were on form as the Pars defeated Morton and moved closer to the top of the league.

Dunfermline's James McPake, Craig Wighton, Lewis McCann and Michael O'Halloran. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
By Craig Cairns

A late Morton goal brought out some momentary nervousness in an otherwise perfect performance from Dunfermline.

Goals from Craig Wighton, Lewis McCann and Michael O’Halloran.

If you were being particularly critical, you could argue that the game should have been out of sight by half-time, never mind when Robbie Crawford pulled one back on 82 minutes.

The 3-1 takes Dunfermline to fourth in the Championship and led to high praise from their manager.

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Dunfermline’s win over Morton.

Near-perfect performance

When Robbie Crawford made it 2-1 with eight minutes to go, there was momentary apprehension and a bit of disbelief that Morton had scored with their only shot on target.

Up until then, it had been a thoroughly dominant performance other than a few decent spells for the visitors.

If anything, Dunfermline should have been further ahead, not least from Lewis McCann’s gilt-edged chance just before half-time.

But the Pars took control again after Morton’s goal, eventually adding a third on the break to seal the points. The performance delighted manager James McPake.

Solid start

Saturday’s victory took Dunfermline up to fourth and within three points of the top of the Championship.

They may have only taken one point from six from their matches against the top two so far, but on other days could have had more.

The Dunfermline players celebrate. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

We’re still at an early stage of the campaign and the table will take a while yet to settle, but the evidence so far suggests that it will not merely be a case of ensuring survival this season.

Dunfermline’s signings all contributing and options on the bench

Last season, many of the new signings were made to bide their time before making their mark on the team and the three loanees to return permanently this summer are all key players now – albeit one is having a bad run of luck just now.

The others to arrive at East End Park this summer are already making their mark.

Ben Summers has progressed week on week and now looks like he’s first-choice in the No 10 role, picking up the man of the match on Saturday.

Harry Sharp has been solid other than his error at Inverness and, after a false start due to a slight injury, Michael O’Halloran has found form and the back of the net.

Michael O’Halloran scored his first goal for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

He was assisted by Alex Jakubiak, who came off the bench in the second half with Owen Moffat to give a different dimension to the Dunfermline attack.

Lewis McCann and Craig Wighton

Two of the players to be replaced in the second half were goalscorers Lewis McCann and Craig Wighton.

Their skill sets complement each other. Wighton is clever and excellent at linking play, McCann is quick and powerful.

They scored a goal each and linked brilliantly for another chance when the bar denied McCann one of the goals of the season.

McCann now has six goals in nine matches and must be on the radar of Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill.

