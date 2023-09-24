4 Dunfermline talking points: Strong transfer window leads to solid start

A late Morton goal brought out some momentary nervousness in an otherwise perfect performance from Dunfermline.

Goals from Craig Wighton, Lewis McCann and Michael O’Halloran.

If you were being particularly critical, you could argue that the game should have been out of sight by half-time, never mind when Robbie Crawford pulled one back on 82 minutes.

The 3-1 takes Dunfermline to fourth in the Championship and led to high praise from their manager.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Dunfermline’s win over Morton.

Near-perfect performance

When Robbie Crawford made it 2-1 with eight minutes to go, there was momentary apprehension and a bit of disbelief that Morton had scored with their only shot on target.

Up until then, it had been a thoroughly dominant performance other than a few decent spells for the visitors.

If anything, Dunfermline should have been further ahead, not least from Lewis McCann’s gilt-edged chance just before half-time.

But the Pars took control again after Morton’s goal, eventually adding a third on the break to seal the points. The performance delighted manager James McPake.

Solid start

Saturday’s victory took Dunfermline up to fourth and within three points of the top of the Championship.

They may have only taken one point from six from their matches against the top two so far, but on other days could have had more.

We’re still at an early stage of the campaign and the table will take a while yet to settle, but the evidence so far suggests that it will not merely be a case of ensuring survival this season.

Dunfermline’s signings all contributing and options on the bench

Last season, many of the new signings were made to bide their time before making their mark on the team and the three loanees to return permanently this summer are all key players now – albeit one is having a bad run of luck just now.

The others to arrive at East End Park this summer are already making their mark.

Ben Summers has progressed week on week and now looks like he’s first-choice in the No 10 role, picking up the man of the match on Saturday.

Harry Sharp has been solid other than his error at Inverness and, after a false start due to a slight injury, Michael O’Halloran has found form and the back of the net.

He was assisted by Alex Jakubiak, who came off the bench in the second half with Owen Moffat to give a different dimension to the Dunfermline attack.

Lewis McCann and Craig Wighton

Two of the players to be replaced in the second half were goalscorers Lewis McCann and Craig Wighton.

Their skill sets complement each other. Wighton is clever and excellent at linking play, McCann is quick and powerful.

They scored a goal each and linked brilliantly for another chance when the bar denied McCann one of the goals of the season.

Contender for 'Almost Goal of the Season' from McCann yesterday 🎥 Watch the full highlights from yesterday's 3-1 win now

➡️ https://t.co/A4sNWCq9TV pic.twitter.com/dMJWxo5RQt — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) September 24, 2023

McCann now has six goals in nine matches and must be on the radar of Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill.