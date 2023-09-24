Community effort results in a return to bingo in Cowdenbeath

It’s all eyes down for the reopening of a bingo hall in Cowdenbeath next month.

The town’s former Premier bingo hall closed down in August after the company went into administration.

However, thanks to the former manager Thomas Wilson and the local community it will re-open its doors on October 14.

Bingo hall was much more than just a place for gambling

Thomas said that when Premier Bingo closed the doors he saw it as a chance to take over and do something he has always wanted.

He took on the lease of the building and in the meantime, a fundraising page was started in Cowdenbeath to help Thomas with costs.

He said: “The bingo hall was much more than just a place for gambling.

“I have been here for 25 years and we had become a family.

“It is somewhere that people gather and meet and socialise.

“It’s a place to meet friends and have a good time.”

He added: “The support has been incredible. I’m overwhelmed by the fundraising efforts of the community.

“The money raised so far has paid for all the re-decorating.

Community support

“People have also been coming along and helping to re-decorate, clean carpets and generally get the club ready for re-opening.”

Thomas said the new bingo club will be known as Shorty’s Social Club – after his nickname for his late mum Emily.

He said: “Shorty was my nickname for my mum.

“We are big on the family feel of the club and I thought it was only fitting to include this amazing woman in this big chapter of my life since she isn’t here to see it with her own eyes.

“I’m sure she will be looking down and saying go for it son.”

As well as bingo, the new club will host music and party nights as well as various other kinds of entertainment.

At the time of the administration, Premier Bingo said: “Due to circumstances out of our control we regret to announce that Premier Bingo will cease trading immediately.

“All clubs are now closed and the company is in administration.

“We will make a statement after this process has finished.”

The decision means that both Perth and Cowdenbeath were left without any bingo halls.

The company also had a bingo hall in Alloa.