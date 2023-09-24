Community effort results in a return to bingo in Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community effort results in a return to bingo in Cowdenbeath

The town's former Premier bingo hall closed down in August after the company went into administration.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Premier Bingo in Cowdenbeath
Premier Bingo on High Street in Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

It’s all eyes down for the reopening of a bingo hall in Cowdenbeath next month.

However, thanks to the former manager Thomas Wilson and the local community it will re-open its doors on October 14.

Bingo hall was much more than just a place for gambling

Thomas said that when Premier Bingo closed the doors he saw it as a chance to take over and do something he has always wanted.

He took on the lease of the building and in the meantime, a fundraising page was started in Cowdenbeath to help Thomas with costs.

He said: “The bingo hall was much more than just a place for gambling.

“I have been here for 25 years and we had become a family.

cowdenbeath bingo
Thomas Wilson. Image: Thomas Wilson

“It is somewhere that people gather and meet and socialise.

“It’s a place to meet friends and have a good time.”

He added: “The support has been incredible. I’m overwhelmed by the fundraising efforts of the community.

“The money raised so far has paid for all the re-decorating.

Community support

“People have also been coming along and helping to re-decorate, clean carpets and generally get the club ready for re-opening.”

Thomas said the new bingo club will be known as Shorty’s Social Club – after his nickname for his late mum Emily.

He said: “Shorty was my nickname for my mum.

cowdenbeath bingo
The refurbished reception area. Image Thomas Wilson

“We are big on the family feel of the club and I thought it was only fitting to include this amazing woman in this big chapter of my life since she isn’t here to see it with her own eyes.

“I’m sure she will be looking down and saying go for it son.”

As well as bingo, the new club will host music and party nights as well as various other kinds of entertainment.

At the time of the administration, Premier Bingo said: “Due to circumstances out of our control we regret to announce that Premier Bingo will cease trading immediately.

“All clubs are now closed and the company is in administration.

“We will make a statement after this process has finished.”

The decision means that both Perth and Cowdenbeath were left without any bingo halls.

The company also had a bingo hall in Alloa.

 

Conversation