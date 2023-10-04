Campaign to stop ‘monstrosity’ replacing grade-A listed Pitlochry Station footbridge

A campaign has been launched to save the grade-A listed footbridge at Pitlochry Railway Station.

Network Rail has submitted a planning application to replace the existing Victorian bridge with a disabled-friendly structure containing footbridge and lift.

It says the current lattice iron crossing should be removed as it is too low to facilitate electrification, which is a long-term aim by the Scottish Government across the railway network.

Opponents say that they are supportive of having a new bridge to enable disabled access, but that the current one should also be retained.

Campaign to save ‘beautiful’ Pitlochry Station footbridge

Kate Howie is the convenor of the Pitlochry Station Liaison Group and treasurer of the Highland Mainline Community Partnership.

“This beautiful Victorian bridge completely enhances the historic feeling and iconic-ness of the station,” she said.

“And we don’t need to take it down until electrification comes in.

“This might not happen for the next 20 years so it should remain there until then.”

She points out that a similar application in the Highland Council area was accepted on condition that the existing bridge is retained until necessary for electrification.

“They could build the new bridge further along the platform,” added Kate.

Crossing has helped station win awards

Pitlochry Railway Station dates back to 1863 and has a grade-A listing throughout.

The station has won plaudits since its restoration a decade ago included putting Victorian lamps back on the bridge.

In 2014 it won a National Railway Heritage Award, a Royal Horticultural Society Award and best station at the ACORP awards.

In 2019 it was named best medium station in the Rail Awards and was highly commended in the same category the following year.

Sally Spaven chairs the Highland Mainline Community Rail Partnership, which covers eight stations between Carrbridge and Dunkeld & Birnam.

“It is so important architecturally because it is one of only two complete Highland stations left – Nairn is the other,” she said.

“The Highland chalet building, signal box and Macfarlane Fountain are also all listed.

“It is part of the whole. If you take away the footbridge you are destroying the ambience of the station.”

‘Hideous’ design is ‘out of keeping’

Sally also criticised the design and location of the proposed new structure.

“It is not suitable to have metal blue boxes, which will dwarf original station buildings,” she said.

“And I question placing it right next to the entrance, which already gets congested.

“The new bridge has two lift towers – the design of which is hideous.

“We don’t want our bridge taken away and replaced with a monstrosity that is out of keeping with a grade-A listed station.”

Sally and Kate are urging people to comment on the planning application, which has been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

A Network Rail press release said: “The proposal for a footbridge with lifts within the station will improve accessibility for all passengers, particularly those with reduced mobility and those travelling with luggage, prams or bikes.

“The bridge design is sympathetic to the look and feel of its historic character and its features of architectural and historic interest.”