Campaign to stop ‘monstrosity’ replacing grade-A listed Pitlochry Station footbridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Campaign to stop ‘monstrosity’ replacing grade-A listed Pitlochry Station footbridge

'We don't want our bridge taken away and replaced with a monstrosity.'

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Kate Howie and Sally Spaven, and the listed footbridge at Pitlochry Railway Station.
Kate Howie and Sally Spaven are trying to save the listed footbridge at Pitlochry Railway Station. Image: Kate Howie/Sally Spaven

A campaign has been launched to save the grade-A listed footbridge at Pitlochry Railway Station.

Network Rail has submitted a planning application to replace the existing Victorian bridge with a disabled-friendly structure containing footbridge and lift.

It says the current lattice iron crossing should be removed as it is too low to facilitate electrification, which is a long-term aim by the Scottish Government across the railway network.

Opponents say that they are supportive of having a new bridge to enable disabled access, but that the current one should also be retained.

Campaign to save ‘beautiful’ Pitlochry Station footbridge

Kate Howie is the convenor of the Pitlochry Station Liaison Group and treasurer of the Highland Mainline Community Partnership.

“This beautiful Victorian bridge completely enhances the historic feeling and iconic-ness of the station,” she said.

“And we don’t need to take it down until electrification comes in.

“This might not happen for the next 20 years so it should remain there until then.”

Close-up of the footbridge ta Pitlochry Railway Station.
The bridge is grade-A listed. Image: Sally Spaven

She points out that a similar application in the Highland Council area was accepted on condition that the existing bridge is retained until necessary for electrification.

“They could build the new bridge further along the platform,” added Kate.

Crossing has helped station win awards

Pitlochry Railway Station dates back to 1863 and has a grade-A listing throughout.

The station has won plaudits since its restoration a decade ago included putting Victorian lamps back on the bridge.

In 2014 it won a National Railway Heritage Award, a Royal Horticultural Society Award and best station at the ACORP awards.

In 2019 it was named best medium station in the Rail Awards and was highly commended in the same category the following year.

Pitlochry Railway Station.
Award-winning Pitlochry Railway Station. Image: Sally Spaven.

Sally Spaven chairs the Highland Mainline Community Rail Partnership, which covers eight stations between Carrbridge and Dunkeld & Birnam.

“It is so important architecturally because it is one of only two complete Highland stations left – Nairn is the other,” she said.

“The Highland chalet building, signal box and Macfarlane Fountain are also all listed.

“It is part of the whole. If you take away the footbridge you are destroying the ambience of the station.”

‘Hideous’ design is ‘out of keeping’

Sally also criticised the design and location of the proposed new structure.

“It is not suitable to have metal blue boxes, which will dwarf original station buildings,” she said.

“And I question placing it right next to the entrance, which already gets congested.

“The new bridge has two lift towers – the design of which is hideous.

“We don’t want our bridge taken away and replaced with a monstrosity that is out of keeping with a grade-A listed station.”

Network Rail's design for the bridge at Pitlochry Railway Station. Image Network Rail.

Network Rail's plan for the bridge at Pitlochry Railway Station.
Network Rail’s design for the bridge at Pitlochry Railway Station. Image: Network Rail

Sally and Kate are urging people to comment on the planning application, which has been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

A Network Rail press release said: “The proposal for a footbridge with lifts within the station will improve accessibility for all passengers, particularly those with reduced mobility and those travelling with luggage, prams or bikes.

“The bridge design is sympathetic to the look and feel of its historic character and its features of architectural and historic interest.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Bank of Scotland in Kinross
Council calls for banking hubs in Aberfeldy, Auchterarder and Kinross
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
Concern as Perth and Kinross Council faces £12m deficit
Disposable vape cartridges.
Illegal vapes worth £2,350 seized at Errol Market
Nina Mclaren, 1 with dad David at the Enchanted Forest.Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pitlochry's Enchanted Forest: Photos and review ahead of big opening night
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Steak bake assault Picture shows; James Russell. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2023
Jail for Perth thug who hurled Greggs steak bake at woman in street
CR0045149, Jamie Buchan, Perth. HMP Perth Inspection. Picture shows; HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland, Wendy Sinclair-Gieben attended HMP Perth today, Wednesday 4 October to deliver a presentation of the findings to Prison Governor Andrew Hodge and his staff. The Inspectorates only major criticism was the shared cells in A and B Hall - inspectors found that they fell well before the standard for double cells and consideration should be given to making them single occupancy. Wednesday 4th October, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Prison chiefs urged to tackle 'cramped' living conditions in HMP Perth
Scone fireman Ryan Witkowski.
Heroic Scone firefighter commended for saving eight people while off-duty
Lochmanor Lodges Holiday Park, near Dunnin
Council to probe alleged breach of 'holiday only' rule at luxury Perthshire lodge park
Cross Tay Link Road
Names revealed for Cross Tay Link Road and its bridge across Tay
A map of The Met Office yellow weather warning for parts of southern, western and northern Perthshire.
Fresh warning for heavy rain in parts of Perthshire

Conversation