Perth mechanic claims council ‘snubbed’ offer to buy land to stop fireraisers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth mechanic claims council ‘snubbed’ offer to buy land to stop fireraisers

It comes after two vehicles were torched in the area earlier this month.

By Kieran Webster
Hamdani Motors at Tulloch Works
The owner of Hamdani Motors says vandalism is a regular occurrence on council-owned land near his premises at Tulloch Works. Image: Google Street View

A Perth mechanic claims he has offered to buy land from the council after cars were vandalised near his business.

Omar Al-hamdani, the owner of Hamdani Motors, says vandalism is a regular occurrence on council-owned land near his premises at Tulloch Works.

However, despite claiming to have made several offers to buy land off Tulloch Road he says he has never received a response from a council officer.

Omar currently owns a small part of the land, but he says that by owning the rest he says he can make it more secure.

It follows a police appeal after two cars were torched earlier this month.

Cars damaged in Tulloch after being ‘abandoned for months’

Omar told The Courier: “Any car that gets left, they get set on fire and vandalised.

“The car park isn’t ours so we’ve no right to do anything and it’s open to anyone.

“I once left a car out and the alloys got stolen on my land.

“A police appeal went out and they got found but it got vandalised again – bricks were thrown at it.

Omar claims this car has been left on the land for months. Image: Supplied

“I usually keep my cars in overnight or on my land. My garage is secure with state-of-the-art stuff but I’m getting worried as it’s getting closer and closer.

“During the day we’ve seen kids smoking dope and trying cars and I’ve had to chase them away.

“Anyone can park their car there, some have abandoned their cars they’ve been here for a few months.”

Perth mechanic tries to buy land but no response from council

He added that his requests have fallen on deaf ears.

“I’ve tried to buy it and rent it but the council aren’t interested in us doing it,” said Omar.

“I explained to the council that I could buy the land or lease it, fence it and put cameras up.

“The council needs to sell it, secure it, just do something.”

Perth and Kinross Council has not replied to The Courier’s requests for comment.

Police issued an appeal after a green Land Rover Discovery and a silver Vauxhall Mokka were set on fire overnight between Thursday, February 1 and Friday, February 2.

A spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could assist our inquiries, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0745 of 2nd February.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Jill Fyffe.
Perth drink-drive suspect blamed low blood sugar for attack on 'screaming' 80-year-old woman
Alistair Huddleston and flooded fields on the proposed housing site in Blairgowrie.
Blairgowrie residents want 171-home Persimmon plan refused over flood risk
People watching the Enchanted Forest light show with their hands in the air against a green forest background
Enchanted Forest funding helps baby loss charity gift memory boxes to bereaved parents
Geoff Brown is in talks with a prospective buyer for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone deep in takeover talks with US buyer
missing person Ballinluig
Concern grows for man, 48, missing from Ballinluig
Digital reconstruction of young man's face
Medieval murder victim given starring role in £27M Perth Museum
Perth Royal Infirmary
Cash-strapped NHS puts £35m Perth elective surgery unit plan on hold
4
Richard Mullen, 28, of Blairgowrie, sentenced to over 11 years in prison for Blackpool robbery
Notorious offender dubbed 'Superned' caught with array of handmade weapons in Perth Prison
A hedge at Viewfield House, Balgowan Road, Perth
Perth OAP takes on council for backing neighbours in trees dispute
Glenfarg bus at bus stop in Perth
Glenfarg community bus pioneers launch all-new Perth-Kinross service

Conversation