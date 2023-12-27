Dundee bare knuckle boxer dragged partner downstairs by hair in terrifying attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee bare knuckle boxer dragged partner downstairs by hair in terrifying attack

Jason Paul also pinned his ex-girlfriend against a fridge with his hands around her neck

By Paul Malik
Jason Paul has been convicted of domestically-aggravated assault. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Jason Paul has been convicted of domestically-aggravated assault. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

A bare knuckle boxer from Dundee dragged his former girlfriend down a flight of stairs, forcing her to flee from her home in fear.

Jason Paul, 36, had denied attacking his ex-partner, with whom he has a child, during a trial.

However, Sheriff Paul Brown told Paul he had not believed his evidence and found him guilty of domestic assault and causing the woman fear and alarm.

The court heard the former scaffolding company boss had confronted his victim in the early hours of April 23 last year over a picture he found on an iPad.

He then grabbed her by the hair, dragging her down the stairs and into the kitchen.

Terrified by attack

Giving evidence at Dundee Sheriff Court, the assault victim said: “He grabbed me by the hair.

“In the kitchen, he kept clicking the kettle on – that’s what scared me the most.

“He dragged me down the stairs by the hair.

“He pinned me against the fridge, he had his hands round my neck.

Jason Paul
Bare knuckle boxer Jason Paul. Image: Facebook.

“I asked a few times to leave.

“My child was upstairs screaming.

“I asked a couple of times to be let go.

“I felt scared.”

Sheriff didn’t believe accused’s evidence

His victim was left so frightened by the assault, she told the court she ran to a neighbour’s house in her bare feet and pyjamas to escape him — leaving her children behind.

A police officer later collected them from the property.

Paul claimed his ex-partner was lying and questioned why, if he had grabbed her by the hair, there were no clumps of it found on the ground.

Sheriff Brown said: “I don’t believe the evidence of the accused – I believe the witnesses.”

He deferred sentence on Paul, of Hepburn Street, until January next year.

He will be remanded until then.

Hit rock bottom before boxing

Paul told in August 2021, shortly after winning his first bare knuckle fight after a year of training, how the sport had helped him transform his health.

He had been addicted to prescription medication, homeless and lost his scaffolding business.

Jason Paul
Jason Paul. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

He said he watched a documentary on television about bare knuckle boxing and contacted a trainer in Liverpool, eventually going to live in his gym while he learned the sport.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

