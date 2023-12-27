Dundee bare knuckle boxer dragged partner downstairs by hair in terrifying attack

A bare knuckle boxer from Dundee dragged his former girlfriend down a flight of stairs, forcing her to flee from her home in fear.

Jason Paul, 36, had denied attacking his ex-partner, with whom he has a child, during a trial.

However, Sheriff Paul Brown told Paul he had not believed his evidence and found him guilty of domestic assault and causing the woman fear and alarm.

The court heard the former scaffolding company boss had confronted his victim in the early hours of April 23 last year over a picture he found on an iPad.

He then grabbed her by the hair, dragging her down the stairs and into the kitchen.

Terrified by attack

Giving evidence at Dundee Sheriff Court, the assault victim said: “He grabbed me by the hair.

“In the kitchen, he kept clicking the kettle on – that’s what scared me the most.

“He dragged me down the stairs by the hair.

“He pinned me against the fridge, he had his hands round my neck.

“I asked a few times to leave.

“My child was upstairs screaming.

“I asked a couple of times to be let go.

“I felt scared.”

Sheriff didn’t believe accused’s evidence

His victim was left so frightened by the assault, she told the court she ran to a neighbour’s house in her bare feet and pyjamas to escape him — leaving her children behind.

A police officer later collected them from the property.

Paul claimed his ex-partner was lying and questioned why, if he had grabbed her by the hair, there were no clumps of it found on the ground.

Sheriff Brown said: “I don’t believe the evidence of the accused – I believe the witnesses.”

He deferred sentence on Paul, of Hepburn Street, until January next year.

He will be remanded until then.

Hit rock bottom before boxing

Paul told in August 2021, shortly after winning his first bare knuckle fight after a year of training, how the sport had helped him transform his health.

He had been addicted to prescription medication, homeless and lost his scaffolding business.

He said he watched a documentary on television about bare knuckle boxing and contacted a trainer in Liverpool, eventually going to live in his gym while he learned the sport.

