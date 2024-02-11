Council pledge to get tough on Perth and Kinross fly-tipping

Council bosses say a new fly-tipping crackdown is closing the net on people who illegally dump waste in Perth and Kinross.

Mobile cameras are being installed at fly-tipping hotspots. And the authority is pledging to fully investigate every complaint it receives

It comes after funding of £90,000 a year was set aside in last year’s Perth and Kinross Council budget to help tackle the problem.

It meant a dedicated member of staff could be recruited. And a new plan was drawn up to improve the response.

Figures for the last four months of the year show the approach is producing results, says the council.

Between August 31 and December 31, 74 reports of fly-tipping were received across Perth and Kinross.

Fifty-one cases were accepted for formal investigation by the fly-tipping co-ordinator. The others were looked into but could not be classified as fly-tipping after initial inquiries.

The council’s response includes:

• 15 fixed penalty tickets and four warning letters.

• Two people reported to Police Scotland for a total of nine incidents of fly-tipping.

• Two people reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Fly-tipping costs Perth and Kinross Council taxpayers dear

It’s hoped mobile CCTV cameras will further deter fly-tippers, or catch criminals in the act.

A fly-tipping prevention communications campaign has also been launched.

And a single point of contact has been established, making it easier for residents to report concerns.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing discussed the progress on a visit to Friarton in Perth.

It’s an area that is often blighted by fly-tipping and it’s being targeted as part of the new approach.

Mr Laing said: “We have to arrange clearance of sites like this across the area and that costs the council a lot of money – money that could be spent elsewhere on our services.

“Anyone who illegally dumps rubbish in Perth and Kinross should know that we will investigate them, gather evidence and prosecute them whenever possible.

“Fly-tippers can end up with a £500 fine, and in serious cases they will end up in court with a criminal record.”

‘Don’t encourage illegal operators’

Alex Macaskill, SEPA unit manager for Falkirk, Alloa, Stirling and Perth, said people could also help to prevent fly-tipping by ensuring they don’t enlist illegal operators to dispose of their waste.

“A legitimate operator should be able to tell you their SEPA waste carrier licence number and the exact location your waste will be taken to,” he said.

“If they won’t provide those two pieces of information, don’t give them your waste.”

Cases of fly-tipping can be reported to the council for investigation by calling 01738 476476 or by emailing sct@pkc.gov.uk

Fly-tipping can also be reported online via www.pkc.gov.uk/flytipping.