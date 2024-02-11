Council pledge to get tough on Perth and Kinross fly-tipping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council pledge to get tough on Perth and Kinross fly-tipping

Perth and Kinross Council says its fly-tipping crackdown has already resulted in fines, warnings and reports to police.

By Morag Lindsay
Four councillors walking past piles of rubbish under the Friarton Bridge, Perth.
Councillor Jack Welch, Council Leader Grant Laing, Councillor Liz Barrett and Councillor Richard Watters say Perth and Kinross Council's fly-tipping strategy is bringing results. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Council bosses say a new fly-tipping crackdown is closing the net on people who illegally dump waste in Perth and Kinross.

Mobile cameras are being installed at fly-tipping hotspots. And the authority is pledging to fully investigate every complaint it receives

It comes after funding of £90,000 a year was set aside in last year’s Perth and Kinross Council budget to help tackle the problem.

It meant a dedicated member of staff could be recruited. And a new plan was drawn up to improve the response.

Figures for the last four months of the year show the approach is producing results, says the council.

Between August 31 and December 31, 74 reports of fly-tipping were received across Perth and Kinross.

Large piles of illegally dumped waste beside roadside under Perth's Friarton Bridge.
The Friarton area of the city is one Perth and Kinross fly-tipping hotspot. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Fifty-one cases were accepted for formal investigation by the fly-tipping co-ordinator. The others were looked into but could not be classified as fly-tipping after initial inquiries.

The council’s response includes:

• 15 fixed penalty tickets and four warning letters.

• Two people reported to Police Scotland for a total of nine incidents of fly-tipping.

• Two people reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Fly-tipping costs Perth and Kinross Council taxpayers dear

It’s hoped mobile CCTV cameras will further deter fly-tippers, or catch criminals in the act.

A fly-tipping prevention communications campaign has also been launched.

And a single point of contact has been established, making it easier for residents to report concerns.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing discussed the progress on a visit to Friarton in Perth.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing.
Perth and Kinross Council Leader Grant Laing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s an area that is often blighted by fly-tipping and it’s being targeted as part of the new approach.

Mr Laing said: “We have to arrange clearance of sites like this across the area and that costs the council a lot of money – money that could be spent elsewhere on our services.

“Anyone who illegally dumps rubbish in Perth and Kinross should know that we will investigate them, gather evidence and prosecute them whenever possible.

“Fly-tippers can end up with a £500 fine, and in serious cases they will end up in court with a criminal record.”

‘Don’t encourage illegal operators’

Alex Macaskill, SEPA unit manager for Falkirk, Alloa, Stirling and Perth, said people could also help to prevent fly-tipping by ensuring they don’t enlist illegal operators to dispose of their waste.

“A legitimate operator should be able to tell you their SEPA waste carrier licence number and the exact location your waste will be taken to,” he said.

“If they won’t provide those two pieces of information, don’t give them your waste.”

Cases of fly-tipping can be reported to the council for investigation by calling 01738 476476 or by emailing sct@pkc.gov.uk

Fly-tipping can also be reported online via www.pkc.gov.uk/flytipping.

