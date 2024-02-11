Why Perth personal trainer created Flabby Mummy Fitness

The founder of Perth’s Flabby Mummy Fitness has revealed ambitious plans for the future.

Nic Crossley’s venture will soon have a base in the city which could also be used by other fitness instructors.

The personal trainer (PT) has a mission to help busy women who often look after everyone else while neglecting themselves.

Speaking about the new site, she said: “I’ve wanted my own space for six years, so it’s exciting that 2024 will be the year it finally happens.

“Perth Fitness Studios will be the home of Flabby Mummy Fitness – so all my classes will be delivered there – and the space will also be available for other fitness instructors to rent to deliver their classes.

“Our intention is to make Perth Fitness Studios a hub for instructors to promote and support each other.”

Hoped to become personal trainer

The roots of Flabby Mummy Fitness go back more than a decade when Nic was living in England.

She explained: “I was working as an information officer at a charity in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, and noticed my mental health and fitness levels were taking a downturn.

“It was an extremely stressful job and it was affecting my health. I desperately wanted to take my life in a different direction, so when I went on maternity with my first child I started training to be a PT.

“I was intending to build up my PT business on the side, but I was made redundant from my job so I had to just jump in head first and make it work.”

From Crieff to Perth

Nic started Crossley Fitness in 2013.

Several years later, the nature lover decided to move to Scotland – initially to Crieff before settling in Perth in 2020.

She changed the name of the enterprise to Flabby Mummy Fitness last year.

The businesswoman said the idea behind Crossley Fitness was to help train other people like her – women who are very busy and often spend their days looking after everyone else and neglecting themselves.

She went on: “I want to teach women that, by looking after their own health and fitness, they are still looking after the people in their lives that they love. That they deserve time and energy spent on themselves. It’s not selfish – it’s self-care.”

Mother-of-four Nic said she had always wanted to be her own boss.

“Don’t get me wrong. I like the social aspect of working in an office – sometimes it can be a bit lonely as an entrepreneur.

“But I’ve never missed a kids’ show, or had to use leave to go to parents’ evenings. I like how I can set up my schedule, so that it adds to my life rather than be on a strict 9-5.”

Flabby Mummy Fitness

Nic said Flabby Mummy Fitness is doing well at the moment.

“I have a nice load of regulars who come to my classes and I absolutely love my 1-2-1 clients. They give me such joy.

“Boxercise is currently my most popular class. My six-week beginners’ course just started and I’ve had the most sign ups to this course I’ve ever had.

“It’s great as people can learn all the punches and footwork and they’re all in the same boat, so there’s naturally a camaraderie that forms.

“I like people to have fun in my classes, so I make lots of silly jokes to break the tension. And also I think I’m quite non-threatening – I’m not ripped I’m just an ordinary mama who’s working on staying fit and around as long as I can for me and for my kids.”

The entrepreneur thinks people are now more conscious about being healthy than in the past, but are also more confused about how to go about it.

“There’s so much info out there – do this ,don’t do that ,etc – I find it overwhelms people. I like to remind them that it’s all about moving your body and having fun. Find that thing that ticks those two boxes and do it – doesn’t matter what it is. It matters that you do it.”

Fitting it all in

So how does Nic manage to find time to fit in being a busy mum and a businesswoman?

The entrepreneur replied: “Oh, there’s a question. It’s very difficult – I was recently diagnosed with MS, so that was a bit of a mindset shift.

“I had to take a step back and ask myself what’s the right thing for me.

“Thankfully we’ve been given funding for nursery hours, so as of January I have days where I have no kids and can concentrate on work.

“Our lives are very busy as I have two other businesses as well (web design and I’m a race director for Wee Run Events), but we wouldn’t have it any other way. I like being busy. But I do have to remind myself to take my walks, eat nourishing food, listen to my body and laugh.”

Standing out from the crowd

So what makes Flabby Mummy Fitness stand out in the market?

Nic commented: “I’m just a flabby mummy trying not to be as flabby and working on improving my fitness so I can be around and become a grouchy granny.

“I’m not judgemental. I understand the difficulties of juggling work, kids, house, partner, health. I get it. And I don’t shame. I’m described as very welcoming.

“I work hard. I keep working hard. I listen to advice if I’m looking for it and I have an amazing, supportive family. My partner is incredible. He has been an absolute rock with my business and all the ups and downs.”