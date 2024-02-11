Fife Point-to-Point racing to return to the region this year at a brand new racecourse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Point-to-Point racing to return to the region this year at a brand new racecourse

The popular horseracing event, which attracts around 2,500 spectators, was traditionally held at Balcormo Mains.

By Claire Warrender
The last Fife Point to Point at Balcormo Mains was in 2019.
The last Fife Point to Point at Balcormo Mains was in 2019. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The Fife Point-to-Point is galloping back to Fife this summer for the first time since 2019.

However, the popular horseracing fixture won’t return to its traditional home at Balcormo Mains.

Louisa Cheape of Pusk Farm, near Leuchars, has taken over the reins and intends to host a scaled-down event on a brand new course.

Louisa Cheape is reviving the Fife Point-to-Point
Louisa Cheape. Imge: Supplied by Louisa Cheape.

However, this will then be followed by a full point to point in 2025.

The annual Balcormo Races attracted horses and amateur jockeys from across the UK for almost 100 years.

And around 2,500 spectators enjoyed the spectacle every spring until Covid hit.

Louisa described the event’s resurrection as extremely exciting.

And she added: “It was really a choice between having it disappear from Fife altogether or to create a new racecourse.”

Fife races were moved to Lanarkshire for two years

The Fife Point-to-Point was held 60 miles away at Overton in Lanarkshire in 2022 and 2023 following two years of cancellations.

However, Louisa says: “That wasn’t much good for Fife and it didn’t work because nobody wanted to drive for two hours to go to a meeting.

Punters clamour to place a bet at the 2019 Fife Point to Point.
Punters clamour to place a bet at the 2019 Fife Point to Point. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

“It was going to fold and we really didn’t want that to happen.”

Louisa founded a pack of bloodhounds last year, which hunts human quarry rather than foxes with no animal scents used.

And she decided now was the time to bring back the racing event for hunting horses.

“To go along with the bloodhounds a race meeting in Fife is really important for rural infrastructure,” she said.

Railway station close to event will be ‘massive help’

Louisa is a the wife of St Andrews businessman Henry Cheape, who has just returned home after spending 10 weeks rowing solo across the Atlantic.

She spent much of his absence drawing up plans and said: “We’ve started completely from scratch.

“It will revive point-to-point in Fife. It’s a great day out, especially if it’s a beautiful sunny day.

“We’ve put in a new course at Pusk, which is between Leuchars and Balmullo, and it will be a massive help to have the railway station half a mile away.

“It’s on the main line between Edinburgh and Aberdeen so people can come and have a drink and not have to worry about driving home.”

When is the Fife Point-to-Point?

The 2024 meeting on April 13 will be informal and involve a cross country scurry.

Anyone with a horse can enter without the need for qualification.

“It helps to test the course without the pressure of horseracing,” said Louisa. “It will also test the car parking and other infrastructure.

“The plan then is to go back to the traditional late April date for a full Fife Point-to-Point in 2025.

“It’s at the end of Perth week, which ties in quite nicely.”

