St Andrews businessman set to row Atlantic Ocean solo

A St Andrews businessman is set to row the Atlantic Ocean solo.

Henry Cheape will embark on the 3,000-mile odyssey – from the Canary Islands to Antigua – to help raise £250,000 for conservation and environment charities in December.

He is taking part in the World’s Toughest Row, which will see him leaving behind the Balgove Larder farm shop in St Andrews for more than 10 weeks.

Henry will tackle physical and mental fatigue to complete the challenge aboard the Polly Anne, using food only sourced by local suppliers from across Scotland to keep him fuelled on his trip.

He said: “There’s no doubt it is going to be an absolutely mammoth challenge.

“I’m not only taking on the physical might of the ocean, it’s weather systems and all that that can throw at you.

“I’ve also got the mental challenge of enduring that entirely on my own.

“It’s going to be tough but I cannot think of a better reason to put myself through it.”

What is the World’s Toughest Row?

The World’s Toughest Row is an extreme series of races where competitors from around the world cross the Atlantic.

Teams battle sleep deprivation, salt sores and physical extremes inflicted by the race.

People have been crossing the Atlantic by rowing boat since 1896 but many still struggle to complete the journey.

The boat Henry is traveling on won the 2022 Atlantic race.

It features an onboard water-maker, solar systems, space to store enough food to last 80 days and a small cabin to sleep in.

Call for local producers to support challenge

Henry says sustainability is a worthwhile cause for the challenge.

He added: “The importance of a sustainable future for farming and our planet is non-negotiable and I am calling for any producer who wants to get involved to make contact.

“The three charities I’m raising money for are all delivering transformational change – demonstrating that it can be done.”