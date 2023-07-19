St Andrews businessman set to row Atlantic Ocean solo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews businessman set to row Atlantic Ocean solo

Henry Cheape, who runs Balgove Larder, will make the "mammoth" journey from the Canary Islands to Antigua in December.

By James Simpson
Henry Cheape on board his rowing boat
Businessman Henry Cheape putting himself through his paces before his solo adventure. Image: Rick Booth/Callysnapper.

A St Andrews businessman is set to row the Atlantic Ocean solo.

Henry Cheape will embark on the 3,000-mile odyssey – from the Canary Islands to Antigua – to help raise £250,000 for conservation and environment charities in December.

He is taking part in the World’s Toughest Row, which will see him leaving behind the Balgove Larder farm shop in St Andrews for more than 10 weeks.

Henry will tackle physical and mental fatigue to complete the challenge aboard the Polly Anne, using food only sourced by local suppliers from across Scotland to keep him fuelled on his trip.

Balgove Larder
Balgove Larder in St Andrews. Image: Balgove Larder

He said: “There’s no doubt it is going to be an absolutely mammoth challenge.

“I’m not only taking on the physical might of the ocean, it’s weather systems and all that that can throw at you.

“I’ve also got the mental challenge of enduring that entirely on my own.

“It’s going to be tough but I cannot think of a better reason to put myself through it.”

What is the World’s Toughest Row?

The World’s Toughest Row is an extreme series of races where competitors from around the world cross the Atlantic.

Teams battle sleep deprivation, salt sores and physical extremes inflicted by the race.

People have been crossing the Atlantic by rowing boat since 1896 but many still struggle to complete the journey.

The boat Henry is traveling on won the 2022 Atlantic race.

It features an onboard water-maker, solar systems, space to store enough food to last 80 days and a small cabin to sleep in.

Call for local producers to support challenge

Henry says sustainability is a worthwhile cause for the challenge.

He added: “The importance of a sustainable future for farming and our planet is non-negotiable and I am calling for any producer who wants to get involved to make contact.

“The three charities I’m raising money for are all delivering transformational change – demonstrating that it can be done.”

