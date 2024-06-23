Popular Perth takeaway China China to close after 21 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Popular Perth takeaway China China to close after 21 years

Owner Peter Chan blamed rising energy and food prices for the decision.

By Neil Henderson
Pete Chan holding plates of food outside his China China premises in Perth.
Pete Chan outside his China China takeaway in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith /DC Thomson.

Popular Perth takeaway China China is set to close after 21 years.

The St Leonard’s Bridge eatery will shut by the end of August, with rising energy costs to blame.

Owner Peter Chan made the shock announcement in a video message posted on his firm’s Facebook page.

Pete Chan in his takeaway kitchen at China China, Perth
Pete Chan made the closure announcement via a video message. Image: Kenny Smith / DCT Media

In a heartfelt message, he said: “China China will cease trading as of August this year.

“After 21 years we now have just a couple of months left.

“It’s been a very tough few years especially since Covid and energy bills have literally killed us.

“We are paying up to six times what we used to pay for gas and four or five times more for electricity.

“But we kept on going hoping for a better tomorrow but with no government help is very, very difficult.”

China China takeaway.
China China takeaway in Perth. Image: Google Street View

Mr Chan said wages were not to blame for the decision and hailed all of his staff, past and present as “fantastic and worth every penny”.

“They have given their heart and soul to the business over the years,” he added.

He also highlighted rising food prices as a major factor in deciding to end the business.

China China, on Perth’s St Leonard’s Bridge, has become famous across Scotland for its extensive gluten-free menu.

One customer even travels down from Wick to stock up on curry sauce.

China China known for supporting community

Pete is well known in Perth for supporting various community causes, offering free meals for jobless people at Christmas and dishing up free meals to council workers and NHS staff during the pandemic.

In March Mr Chan also issued an SOS plea for public support after his shop was landed with an £18,000 roof repair bill.

In his emotional statement, Mr Chan added: “We’ve got a couple of months left so  please come and support us if you can.”

‘It’s been a fantastic 21 years’

Mr Chan, also said that he wanted to go out on a high and plans to get as many former staff members back behind the counter for one night before it closes.

He said: “I want to end on a happy note, we can plan some sort of shindig afterwards.

“For the future, there are other things we could be working on but we’ll keep you notified of that as we go along.

“It’s been a fantastic 21 years.

“We have supported people, communities and incentives and we’re proud to be part of the community here.”

Conversation