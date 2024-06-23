Popular Perth takeaway China China to close after 21 years

Popular Perth takeaway China China is set to close after 21 years.

The St Leonard’s Bridge eatery will shut by the end of August, with rising energy costs to blame.

Owner Peter Chan made the shock announcement in a video message posted on his firm’s Facebook page.

In a heartfelt message, he said: “China China will cease trading as of August this year.

“After 21 years we now have just a couple of months left.

“It’s been a very tough few years especially since Covid and energy bills have literally killed us.

“We are paying up to six times what we used to pay for gas and four or five times more for electricity.

“But we kept on going hoping for a better tomorrow but with no government help is very, very difficult.”

Mr Chan said wages were not to blame for the decision and hailed all of his staff, past and present as “fantastic and worth every penny”.

“They have given their heart and soul to the business over the years,” he added.

He also highlighted rising food prices as a major factor in deciding to end the business.

China China, on Perth’s St Leonard’s Bridge, has become famous across Scotland for its extensive gluten-free menu.

One customer even travels down from Wick to stock up on curry sauce.

China China known for supporting community

Pete is well known in Perth for supporting various community causes, offering free meals for jobless people at Christmas and dishing up free meals to council workers and NHS staff during the pandemic.

In March Mr Chan also issued an SOS plea for public support after his shop was landed with an £18,000 roof repair bill.

In his emotional statement, Mr Chan added: “We’ve got a couple of months left so please come and support us if you can.”

‘It’s been a fantastic 21 years’

Mr Chan, also said that he wanted to go out on a high and plans to get as many former staff members back behind the counter for one night before it closes.

He said: “I want to end on a happy note, we can plan some sort of shindig afterwards.

“For the future, there are other things we could be working on but we’ll keep you notified of that as we go along.

“It’s been a fantastic 21 years.

“We have supported people, communities and incentives and we’re proud to be part of the community here.”