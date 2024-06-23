Man hospitalised after Perth city centre street attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man hospitalised after Perth city centre street attack

The 57-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

By Neil Henderson
South Methven Street at the corner with Mill Street, Perth were the serious assault occurred.
South Methven Street at the corner with Mill Street, Perth, where the serious assault occurred. Image: Google Street View

A man was taken to hospital after being attacked in the street in Perth city centre in the early hours of this morning.

The 57-year-old was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance following the serious assault on the corner of Mill Street and South Methven Street at around 12:30am.

His current condition is unknown.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing “several police cars and van and an ambulance” at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses who have seen or spoken to a group of four men and a woman.

Detective Sergeant Stan Gilroy said: “Our enquiries into this assault are ongoing.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who witnessed or engaged with a group of four men and a woman in the South Methven Street and Mill Street area, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 0102 of 23 June.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

