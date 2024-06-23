Man hospitalised after Perth city centre street attack

A man was taken to hospital after being attacked in the street in Perth city centre in the early hours of this morning.

The 57-year-old was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance following the serious assault on the corner of Mill Street and South Methven Street at around 12:30am.

His current condition is unknown.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing “several police cars and van and an ambulance” at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses who have seen or spoken to a group of four men and a woman.

Detective Sergeant Stan Gilroy said: “Our enquiries into this assault are ongoing.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who witnessed or engaged with a group of four men and a woman in the South Methven Street and Mill Street area, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 0102 of 23 June.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.