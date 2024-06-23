Man arrested after injured woman taken to hospital in Kirkcaldy police incident

A man has been arrested after a woman was injured in a ‘disturbance’ in Kirkcaldy.

Multiple police cars and an ambulance descended on Greenloanings in Kirkcaldy at around 9am this morning.

The 42-year-old was arrested at the scene and a 29-year-old woman was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed.

Police called to Greenloanings disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a disturbance in the Greenloanings area of Kirkcaldy around 9am.

“A 29-year-old woman has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”