Man arrested after injured woman taken to hospital in Kirkcaldy police incident

Police and paramedics were called to Greenloanings in Kirkcaldy on Sunday morning.

By Neil Henderson
Emergency services called to Greenloanings in Kirkcaldy.
Emergency services called to Greenloanings in Kirkcaldy. Image:

A man has been arrested after a woman was injured in a ‘disturbance’ in Kirkcaldy.

Multiple police cars and an ambulance descended on Greenloanings in Kirkcaldy at around 9am this morning.

The 42-year-old was arrested at the scene and a 29-year-old woman was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed.

Police called to Greenloanings disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a disturbance in the Greenloanings area of Kirkcaldy around 9am.

“A 29-year-old woman has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”

