IN PICTURES: Riot of fun at Brechin colour run

Brechin was an explosion of colour for the annual return of a hugely anticipated community event.

250 participants took the opportunity to join Brechin Buccaneers cricket club’s famous colour run at their Guthrie Park ground.

It’s a well-established event for all ages.

Those taking part run an energetic 1.5-mile gauntlet of coloured paint powder around the park.

And the historic club said the fun day was more needed that ever before in Brechin this year.

The Buccaneers were a fundraising driving force after the town was struck by Storm Babet last October.

Within weeks the club raised more than £70,000 to support families who lost everything in the disaster.

Its base at The Crickety continues to be a focal point for the ongoing recovery in that part of the town.

“We don’t do the colour run as a fundraiser,” the club said.

“It’s always a pick-me-up for people, but especially needed this time.”

Photographer Paul Reid captured the sea of colour in Brechin.