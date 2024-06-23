IN PICTURES: Riot of fun at Brechin colour run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Riot of fun at Brechin colour run

Brechin Buccaneers welcomed 250 participants to their popular annual colour run event at Guthrie Park.

Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Brechin was an explosion of colour for the annual return of a hugely anticipated community event.

250 participants took the opportunity to join Brechin Buccaneers cricket club’s famous colour run at their Guthrie Park ground.

It’s a well-established event for all ages.

Those taking part run an energetic 1.5-mile gauntlet of coloured paint powder around the park.

And the historic club said the fun day was more needed that ever before in Brechin this year.

The Buccaneers were a fundraising driving force after the town was struck by Storm Babet last October.

Within weeks the club raised more than £70,000 to support families who lost everything in the disaster.

Its base at The Crickety continues to be a focal point for the ongoing recovery in that part of the town.

“We don’t do the colour run as a fundraiser,” the club said.

“It’s always a pick-me-up for people, but especially needed this time.”

Photographer Paul Reid captured the sea of colour in Brechin.

Brechin Buccaneers Colour Run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Selfie time. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid

