Neill Collins discusses possible addition to backroom team at Raith Rovers

Neill Collins has revealed he is ‘open’ to the idea of adding to his backroom team at Raith Rovers.

The new Stark’s Park boss is delighted with the staff he has inherited from predecessor Ian Murray.

Assistant Colin Cameron and goalkeeping coach Robbie Thomson have been branded ‘excellent’ by the former Barnsley and Tampa Bay Rowdies manager.

With technical director John Potter overseeing the football department, Bill Orr as head of performance analysis and talent ID, and head of sports science Mac Kenney, Collins is happy with his support network.

However, as he gets acquainted with those around him, he has refused to rule out the prospect of putting his own stamp on the dugout set-up.

“It’s very open right now,” Collins told Courier Sport. “Guys I’ve worked with previously are either in jobs or the timing’s maybe not right.

“So, outside of them, it’s just the same as it is with additions to the playing squad.

“I want to make sure that if we bring anyone in it’s to make us better – as opposed to just coming in with my own man.

“The staff I’ve inherited, in terms of Robbie, Micky [Cameron], the rest, they’ve been excellent and made me feel very welcome.

“Obviously John Potter as a ‘director of football’ plays a big role as well.

‘Looking at what needs to be better’

“So, I’m quite fortunate coming to a club where I don’t necessarily feel I need to do something straight away, because I think everyone is really working together, which is great.

“Right now, I’m really enjoying working with them and getting to know them.

“But, like everything, you can see with this club we’re always looking at what needs to be better.”

Meanwhile, with Finlay Pollock signed on loan from Hearts, Collins is thrilled to see Jack Hamilton back to fitness.

The 24-year-old was sidelined after damaging his hamstring in the opening-day defeat to Airdrie that spelled the end of Murray’s reign as manager.

However, he made his comeback as a late substitute in last Friday’s 2-0 Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline.

It was one positive from a difficult night for the Kirkcaldy men at East End Park.

“In this league, and any league actually,” added Collins, “you need different attributes. And you need athleticism, strength and size.

“Those are things we’ve missed in the two games I’ve been in charge of.

“Jack brings that and that’s why he’s important.”