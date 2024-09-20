Neill Collins discusses possible addition to backroom team at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins discusses possible addition to backroom team at Raith Rovers

The Stark's Park boss inherited predecessor Ian Murray's staff.

New Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
New Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

Neill Collins has revealed he is ‘open’ to the idea of adding to his backroom team at Raith Rovers.

The new Stark’s Park boss is delighted with the staff he has inherited from predecessor Ian Murray.

Assistant Colin Cameron and goalkeeping coach Robbie Thomson have been branded ‘excellent’ by the former Barnsley and Tampa Bay Rowdies manager.

With technical director John Potter overseeing the football department, Bill Orr as head of performance analysis and talent ID, and head of sports science Mac Kenney, Collins is happy with his support network.

However, as he gets acquainted with those around him, he has refused to rule out the prospect of putting his own stamp on the dugout set-up.

Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins (right) and head of performance analysis Bill Orr
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins (right) and head of performance analysis Bill Orr. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“It’s very open right now,” Collins told Courier Sport. “Guys I’ve worked with previously are either in jobs or the timing’s maybe not right.

“So, outside of them, it’s just the same as it is with additions to the playing squad.

“I want to make sure that if we bring anyone in it’s to make us better – as opposed to just coming in with my own man.

“The staff I’ve inherited, in terms of Robbie, Micky [Cameron], the rest, they’ve been excellent and made me feel very welcome.

“Obviously John Potter as a ‘director of football’ plays a big role as well.

‘Looking at what needs to be better’

“So, I’m quite fortunate coming to a club where I don’t necessarily feel I need to do something straight away, because I think everyone is really working together, which is great.

“Right now, I’m really enjoying working with them and getting to know them.

“But, like everything, you can see with this club we’re always looking at what needs to be better.”

Meanwhile, with Finlay Pollock signed on loan from Hearts, Collins is thrilled to see Jack Hamilton back to fitness.

The 24-year-old was sidelined after damaging his hamstring in the opening-day defeat to Airdrie that spelled the end of Murray’s reign as manager.

Assistant Colin Cameron with previous Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Assistant Colin Cameron (left) with previous Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray Image: SNS.

However, he made his comeback as a late substitute in last Friday’s 2-0 Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline.

It was one positive from a difficult night for the Kirkcaldy men at East End Park.

“In this league, and any league actually,” added Collins, “you need different attributes. And you need athleticism, strength and size.

“Those are things we’ve missed in the two games I’ve been in charge of.

“Jack brings that and that’s why he’s important.”

