Dundee transfer business not finished says boss Tony Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee transfer business not finished says boss Tony Docherty

The Dark Blues have brought in 11 players this summer but are looking for more.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Tony Docherty’s summer business is not finished despite completing the 11th signing of the close season.

The Dundee boss has wasted little time in rebuilding the Championship-winning squad from last term.

Sierra Leone international Amadou Bakayoko became the latest capture, signing on a season-long loan from Forest Green Rovers on Thursday.

The 27-year-old took part in his first training session with his new team-mates on Friday and will be hoping to make his debut in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup clash with Inverness.

Docherty revealed he’d been keen to bring in a targetman striker to supplement the talents of Zach Robinson, Diego Pineda and Zak Rudden.

Amadou Bakayoko has signed for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko has signed for Dundee on loan from Forest Green. Image: Shutterstock

“Amadou has real physicality and is good with his back to goal,” the Dundee boss told Sky Sports.

“He links play and there will be a good blend with the strikers we already have.

“He has a really good goalscoring record from his time at Bolton and Coventry.

“Hopefully his presence up top can upset defenders and allow us to get more opportunities to score.”

Transfers

He won’t be the last Dundee signing, however, as Docherty has promised to keep working to improve his squad before the window shuts in just over a month’s time.

Bakayoko is the sixth loan of the summer with Pineda, Antonio Portales, Joe Shaughnessy, Scott Tiffoney and Charlie Reilly arriving on permanent deals.

“It’s tough, everybody is looking for players. We’ve brought in 11,” he added.

“We’re brought a goalkeeper, four defenders, a midfielder and five attacking options.

“But we are still ongoing with that because I understand what the rigours are for a newly-promoted team going up to the Premiership.

“I’m looking forward to it. I have a great group of boys, great staff and a great club.

“I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

More from Dundee FC

Diego Pineda celebrates his first goal for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Diego Pineda says he 'felt the passion' of Dens Park fans after…
Dundee FC launch The Dundee Academy CIC. Managing director John Nelms pictured speaking. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
The Dundee Academy: New Dark Blues setup explained as club move to 'future-proof' youth…
Amadou Bakayoko has signed for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee summer business continues as Tony Docherty signs up international striker Amadou Bakayoko
Josh Mulligan takes on Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out key traits in flying wing-backs Owen Beck and…
Zach Robinson celebrates with Diego Pineda as Dundee beat Dumbarton. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty hails scoring strikers as home bow ends with victory
Diego Pineda
3 Dundee talking points as Diego Pineda and Zach Robinson fire Dee to Dumbarton…
Zach Robinson. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Zach Robinson eager to make scoring return at Dens Park
Airdrieonians celebrate their winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's clash with Dumbarton will have 'extra edge' as Dark Blues welcome back key…
Craig Brown's funeral was held at Ayr Racecourse.
Craig Brown laid to rest as family celebrate life of Dundee and Scotland legend
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee boss Tony Docherty's first big test - perfect chance to show…