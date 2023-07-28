Dundee transfer business not finished says boss Tony Docherty

Tony Docherty’s summer business is not finished despite completing the 11th signing of the close season.

The Dundee boss has wasted little time in rebuilding the Championship-winning squad from last term.

Sierra Leone international Amadou Bakayoko became the latest capture, signing on a season-long loan from Forest Green Rovers on Thursday.

The 27-year-old took part in his first training session with his new team-mates on Friday and will be hoping to make his debut in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup clash with Inverness.

Docherty revealed he’d been keen to bring in a targetman striker to supplement the talents of Zach Robinson, Diego Pineda and Zak Rudden.

“Amadou has real physicality and is good with his back to goal,” the Dundee boss told Sky Sports.

“He links play and there will be a good blend with the strikers we already have.

“He has a really good goalscoring record from his time at Bolton and Coventry.

“Hopefully his presence up top can upset defenders and allow us to get more opportunities to score.”

Transfers

He won’t be the last Dundee signing, however, as Docherty has promised to keep working to improve his squad before the window shuts in just over a month’s time.

Bakayoko is the sixth loan of the summer with Pineda, Antonio Portales, Joe Shaughnessy, Scott Tiffoney and Charlie Reilly arriving on permanent deals.

“It’s tough, everybody is looking for players. We’ve brought in 11,” he added.

“We’re brought a goalkeeper, four defenders, a midfielder and five attacking options.

“But we are still ongoing with that because I understand what the rigours are for a newly-promoted team going up to the Premiership.

“I’m looking forward to it. I have a great group of boys, great staff and a great club.

“I’m enjoying every minute of it.”