Dundee star Diego Pineda says he ‘felt the passion’ of Dens Park fans after first Dee goal

Mexican striker Pineda fired in to help his new side to victory as he combined with Zach Robinson to beat Dumbarton in the Viaplay Cup.

By George Cran
Diego Pineda celebrates his first goal for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
One start, one goal – not a bad beginning to life in Scottish football.

That’s Diego Pineda’s stats since arriving at Dundee just over a week ago.

His debut sub appearance at Airdrie combined with his display against Dumbarton on Wednesday come in at a goal in under 90 minutes of football.

Keep that level up and everyone at Dens Park will be delighted. Half that level would be more than welcome.

Heck, a goal every five games at Premiership level would be a decent return.

‘Felt the passion’

It is early days for Dundee’s newest striker as he adjusts to life on a new continent.

Diego Pineda
Diego Pineda celebrates. Image: SNS

But he is delighted with his start to life at Dens Park after celebrating his home debut with the second goal in a 3-1 win.

“You gain confidence and it sees me click with the fans and the people of Dundee,” Pineda said of scoring early in his Dundee career.

“I felt the passion and their support.

“It is very important to me and all the team.

“It was very important for us to get the win and I was pleased to score.

“The ball hit the post and I was hoping it would go inside and thankfully it did and I am very happy.”

Zach Robinson

Pineda partnered Zach Robinson for the first time with each scoring before the Mexican took his leave after an hour.

Robinson would add a second from the penalty spot to complete the victory and Pineda was pleased with the beginnings of their partnership.

Zach Robinson celebrates with Diego Pineda as Dundee beat Dumbarton. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson celebrates with Diego Pineda as Dundee beat Dumbarton. Image: SNS

Pineda said: “We get along very well.

“We understand each other on the pitch and we have shown we are a good match.

“We suit each other.

“He is a good player and I enjoy playing with him and my other new teammates.

“They are great players and it is good for the coach to have so many options.”

Dundee now face Inverness at Dens Park on Sunday with the aim of securing a place in the knockout stages of the Viaplay Cup.

