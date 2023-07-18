Ollie Denham reveals Dylan Levitt endorsement as Dundee United loan kid opens up on Diogo Jota lessons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ollie Denham reveals Dylan Levitt endorsement as Dundee United loan kid opens up on Diogo Jota lessons

Denham made his debut in a disappointing defeat at Spartans

By Alan Temple
Dundee United defender Ollie Denham looks ahead to the visit of Partick Thistle
Ollie Denham looks ahead to the upcoming visit of Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

From Anfield to Ainslie Park.

From Jordan Henderson to Blair Henderson.

Ollie Denham has packed plenty into a career that, as yet, only spans nine senior appearances.

But the Dundee United loan star is adamant a pressurised stint at Tannadice is the ideal learning curve as he seeks to continue his development — for club and country.

Dundee United's Ollie Denham strides forward at Ainslie Park, Edinburgh
Denham endured a baptism of fire at Ainslie Park. Image: SNS

The towering youngster joined the Tangerines from Cardiff last week and was immediately pitched into the starting line-up to face Spartans on Saturday.

It was a baptism of fire as Denham lost a 50/50 in the build up to Henderson’s decisive goal, albeit he settled into the contest as the game progressed. 

“It’s a disappointing start to the cup campaign but we’ve got to refocus, as we did in training on Monday, and put things right on Tuesday,” said Denham, speaking ahead of the visit of Partick Thistle.

You could tell the frustration from the fans at half-time when we were losing 1-0. That shows how much these games mean to them.

“I knew Dundee United were a big club with a big fanbase and, no disrespect to Spartans, there was an expectation coming into the game. Those are the expectations we need to live up to — and we didn’t do that on Saturday.”

Anfield experience

At 21, Denham cuts a rangy, imposing figure.

But by his own admission, he still has plenty of development ahead, noting, “I’m up here for a learning experience and to get a lot of games in men’s football.”

Nevertheless, a product of the Manchester United academy system, he has enjoyed eight first-team outings for Cardiff. His first start for the Bluebirds came in the FA Cup against Liverpool last February.

The Reds, who named the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firming in their ranks, ran out 3-1 winners at Anfield.

“That game was my first start and it was all a bit of a blur really,” smiled Denham.

“I remember the nervousness, walking out; you watch it on the TV and dream of playing on that sort of stage. It lived up to everything you imagine playing at Anfield would be, as a kid.

“I was directly up against Diogo Jota, in one of his best goalscoring seasons in the Prem.

“It was good to face the challenge of playing against a World Class opponent — to see the levels of the game and where I want to get be.

“The whole team was packed with seasoned international footballers. It was a great experience to see that and compare myself to them.”

Levitt words

Denham is no stranger to the international scene himself.

Although yet to make his senior debut, he narrowly missed out on the Wales squad for the 2022 World Cup after being part of the initial long-list.

Ollie Denham speaks to the media on Dundee United press conference duty in St Andrews
Denham speaks to the media at United’s St Andrews training base. Image: SNS

He adds: “I want to do the best I can here and hopefully that gets me a call-up to the national team.”

Ex-United favourite Dylan Levitt, of course, did make the cut for Qatar.

And Levitt’s experience at Tannadice made a lasting impression on Denham.

“I do plan to give him (Levitt) a call and catch up,” added Denham. “But even from speaking to him on Wales duty — he spoke about Dundee United a lot!

“So, I knew what I was getting myself into; he spoke really highly about the club.

“Dylan initially came up here on loan, but fell in love with the club and wanted to move here. That gives me positive vibes about coming here, and I’ve settled in really well with all the lads.”

