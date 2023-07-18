Ollie Denham reveals Dylan Levitt endorsement as Dundee United loan kid opens up on Diogo Jota lessons

From Anfield to Ainslie Park.

From Jordan Henderson to Blair Henderson.

Ollie Denham has packed plenty into a career that, as yet, only spans nine senior appearances.

But the Dundee United loan star is adamant a pressurised stint at Tannadice is the ideal learning curve as he seeks to continue his development — for club and country.

The towering youngster joined the Tangerines from Cardiff last week and was immediately pitched into the starting line-up to face Spartans on Saturday.

It was a baptism of fire as Denham lost a 50/50 in the build up to Henderson’s decisive goal, albeit he settled into the contest as the game progressed.

“It’s a disappointing start to the cup campaign but we’ve got to refocus, as we did in training on Monday, and put things right on Tuesday,” said Denham, speaking ahead of the visit of Partick Thistle.

“You could tell the frustration from the fans at half-time when we were losing 1-0. That shows how much these games mean to them.

“I knew Dundee United were a big club with a big fanbase and, no disrespect to Spartans, there was an expectation coming into the game. Those are the expectations we need to live up to — and we didn’t do that on Saturday.”

Anfield experience

At 21, Denham cuts a rangy, imposing figure.

But by his own admission, he still has plenty of development ahead, noting, “I’m up here for a learning experience and to get a lot of games in men’s football.”

Nevertheless, a product of the Manchester United academy system, he has enjoyed eight first-team outings for Cardiff. His first start for the Bluebirds came in the FA Cup against Liverpool last February.

The Reds, who named the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firming in their ranks, ran out 3-1 winners at Anfield.

“That game was my first start and it was all a bit of a blur really,” smiled Denham.

“I remember the nervousness, walking out; you watch it on the TV and dream of playing on that sort of stage. It lived up to everything you imagine playing at Anfield would be, as a kid.

“I was directly up against Diogo Jota, in one of his best goalscoring seasons in the Prem.

“It was good to face the challenge of playing against a World Class opponent — to see the levels of the game and where I want to get be.

“The whole team was packed with seasoned international footballers. It was a great experience to see that and compare myself to them.”

Levitt words

Denham is no stranger to the international scene himself.

Although yet to make his senior debut, he narrowly missed out on the Wales squad for the 2022 World Cup after being part of the initial long-list.

He adds: “I want to do the best I can here and hopefully that gets me a call-up to the national team.”

Ex-United favourite Dylan Levitt, of course, did make the cut for Qatar.

And Levitt’s experience at Tannadice made a lasting impression on Denham.

“I do plan to give him (Levitt) a call and catch up,” added Denham. “But even from speaking to him on Wales duty — he spoke about Dundee United a lot!

“So, I knew what I was getting myself into; he spoke really highly about the club.

“Dylan initially came up here on loan, but fell in love with the club and wanted to move here. That gives me positive vibes about coming here, and I’ve settled in really well with all the lads.”