Mathew Cudjoe dubbed ‘unplayable’ as Jim Goodwin outlines what he ‘loves’ about Dundee United’s gifted Ghanaian

Jim Goodwin has lavished praise on Dundee United prospect Mathew Cudjoe.

The diminutive Ghanaian was outstanding during Tuesday’s Viaplay Cup victory over Falkirk, showing no fear as he tormented the Bairns with direct dribbling and incisive passing.

Mathew is one of the most gifted players in the squad. He is unplayable in training, at times. Goodwin on Cudjoe

That assessment was echoed by the broadcasters, Viaplay, who awarded the 19-year-old their man of the match award.

The only thing missing from Cudjoe’s performance was a maiden goal for the Tangerines, with Falkirk keeper Sam Long making one sharp save and the attacking midfielder firing another couple of efforts off target.

And Goodwin has no doubt regarding Cudjoe’s potential.

“Technically, Mathew is one of the most gifted players in the squad,” lauded Goodwin. “He is unplayable in training, at times.

“It’s just about trying to get that on a consistent basis — just like with any young player.

“Mathew has a lot of talent, so we are just trying to nurture him and continue his development. He has a great attitude and the thing I love about him is that he’ll take the ball anywhere! He doesn’t care if there’s a defender right behind him.

“We just need to build the relationships between himself and the right-back and get him a better understanding of the game positionally. But technically, he’s got a really good chance.”

“I can’t be too critical”

Despite United’s second successive Group B victory in midweek, they were mathematically dumped out of the Viaplay Cup as a result of The Spartans defeating Peterhead on Wednesday evening.

Goodwin has confessed to a lingering frustration from the shock 1-0 defeat at Ainslie Park, which effectively cost them a crack at progression.

However, he is remaining circumspect, given the “work in progress” nature of his squad.

“The Spartans game still hurts because, if we had done what we were supposed to, then we’d have nine points and would probably win the group,” added Goodwin.

“That’s the story of the group for us. It’d be harsh to say a lack of quality; but a lack of match sharpness in front of goal, maybe.

“But I can’t be too critical — we are still a work in progress and a new group. It takes time for relationships to develop and I’ve got to be pleased with the last two games; two clean sheets and some good goals. It’s something to build on.”