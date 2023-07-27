Mathew Cudjoe dubbed ‘unplayable’ as Jim Goodwin outlines what he ‘loves’ about Dundee United’s gifted Ghanaian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mathew Cudjoe dubbed ‘unplayable’ as Jim Goodwin outlines what he ‘loves’ about Dundee United’s gifted Ghanaian

The Tannadice boss is adamant Cudjoe has a 'real chance' to enjoy a fine career

Mathew Cudjoe playing for Dundee United at Tannadice
Mathew Cudjoe earned rave reviews from the United boss. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has lavished praise on Dundee United prospect Mathew Cudjoe.

The diminutive Ghanaian was outstanding during Tuesday’s Viaplay Cup victory over Falkirk, showing no fear as he tormented the Bairns with direct dribbling and incisive passing.

Mathew is one of the most gifted players in the squad. He is unplayable in training, at times.

Goodwin on Cudjoe

That assessment was echoed by the broadcasters, Viaplay, who awarded the 19-year-old their man of the match award.

The only thing missing from Cudjoe’s performance was a maiden goal for the Tangerines, with Falkirk keeper Sam Long making one sharp save and the attacking midfielder firing another couple of efforts off target.

And Goodwin has no doubt regarding Cudjoe’s potential.

“Technically, Mathew is one of the most gifted players in the squad,” lauded Goodwin. “He is unplayable in training, at times.

“It’s just about trying to get that on a consistent basis — just like with any young player.

Mathew has a lot of talent, so we are just trying to nurture him and continue his development. He has a great attitude and the thing I love about him is that he’ll take the ball anywhere! He doesn’t care if there’s a defender right behind him.

Mathew Cudjoe in action for Dundee United against Falkirk
Cudjoe heads wide against Falkirk. Image: SNS

“We just need to build the relationships between himself and the right-back and get him a better understanding of the game positionally. But technically, he’s got a really good chance.”

“I can’t be too critical”

Despite United’s second successive Group B victory in midweek, they were mathematically dumped out of the Viaplay Cup as a result of The Spartans defeating Peterhead on Wednesday evening.

Goodwin has confessed to a lingering frustration from the shock 1-0 defeat at Ainslie Park, which effectively cost them a crack at progression.

However, he is remaining circumspect, given the “work in progress” nature of his squad.

“The Spartans game still hurts because, if we had done what we were supposed to, then we’d have nine points and would probably win the group,” added Goodwin.

“That’s the story of the group for us. It’d be harsh to say a lack of quality; but a lack of match sharpness in front of goal, maybe.

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United, pictured at Tannadice
Goodwin has drawn positives from the last week. Image: SNS

But I can’t be too critical — we are still a work in progress and a new group. It takes time for relationships to develop and I’ve got to be pleased with the last two games; two clean sheets and some good goals. It’s something to build on.”

