Perth yoga instructor wins Commonwealth silver medal in weightlifting

A Perth-based yoga instructor is celebrating success after winning a Commonwealth silver medal for Team Wales.

Emma McCready, an instructor at Bannatyne Health Club, competed in the 81kg category in the recent Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Greater Noida, India.

During her performance – which was her international debut – Emma broke three Welsh records to bag herself a spot on the podium.

Her efforts also led her to a personal best snatch of 93kg and at clean and jerk of 111kg.

Emma said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have placed in the competition, the hard work put in every day leading up to it has paid off.”

Yoga instructor Emma McCready bags silver

Aron Spence, who is general manager of Bannatyne Health Club’s Perth branch, said: “Emma has consistently shown exceptional skill, discipline, and commitment to her craft.

“She has not only inspired our members but also demonstrated the spirit of perseverance that embodies our values.

“We firmly believe in nurturing talent and providing a platform for our instructors to excel in their respective disciplines.

“Witnessing Emma’s resounding success on an international stage like the Commonwealth Games has motivated us to continue our efforts in promoting sports and wellbeing within our community.”