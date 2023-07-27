Perth yoga instructor wins Commonwealth silver medal in weightlifting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth yoga instructor wins Commonwealth silver medal in weightlifting

Emma McCready, an instructor at Bannatyne Health Club, won a weightlifting medal.

By Chloe Burrell
Emma McCready with her silver medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Greater Noida, India.
Emma McCready has bagged a silver medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Greater Noida, India. Image: Caroline Walker/Recognition PR.

A Perth-based yoga instructor is celebrating success after winning a Commonwealth silver medal for Team Wales.

Emma McCready, an instructor at Bannatyne Health Club, competed in the 81kg category in the recent Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Greater Noida, India.

During her performance – which was her international debut – Emma broke three Welsh records to bag herself a spot on the podium.

Her efforts also led her to a personal best snatch of 93kg and at clean and jerk of 111kg.

Emma said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have placed in the competition, the hard work put in every day leading up to it has paid off.”

Yoga instructor Emma McCready bags silver

Aron Spence, who is general manager of Bannatyne Health Club’s Perth branch, said: “Emma has consistently shown exceptional skill, discipline, and commitment to her craft.

Emma McCready with her teammates at the Commonwealth Games.
Emma McCready, fourth left, with the rest of Team Wales. Image: Caroline Walker/Recognition PR.

“She has not only inspired our members but also demonstrated the spirit of perseverance that embodies our values.

“We firmly believe in nurturing talent and providing a platform for our instructors to excel in their respective disciplines.

“Witnessing Emma’s resounding success on an international stage like the Commonwealth Games has motivated us to continue our efforts in promoting sports and wellbeing within our community.”

