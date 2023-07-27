Perth’s Rodney Pavilion for sale despite last-ditch bid to save it for community

The Rodney Pavilion in Perth is up for sale, despite a last-ditch bid to save it for community use.

Estate agents are marketing the landmark at the entrance to Rodney Gardens – last used as a gym – as a “leisure/development opportunity”.

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council offered to make the riverside building available to locals in a community asset transfer.

A group, made up of members of a number of voluntary organisations, came forward in April with plans to use it for an arts and wellbeing centre.

It’s understood they submitted an expression of interest.

However, they were unable to meet the council’s May deadline for applications, which was set last November.

And now the 91-year-old pavilion, built in 1932 at the foot of Kinnoull Hill, has gone on the open market.

Rodney pavilion is ‘picturesque’ setting

Chartered accountants and property surveyors Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers for the building, at 35 Dundee Road, on their website.

There is no price guide. However, they highlight its accessible city centre location and proximity to “picturesque Rodney Gardens”.

Assets also include 14 car parking spaces and a mix of office and staff facilities on the ground and first floors.

The listing states: “The subjects may suit a variety of uses, including redevelopment subject to obtaining the required consents.”

Perth and Kinross Council had considered a number of other suggestions for the Rodney Pavilion after Live Active Leisure vacated it last summer.

These included an annexe for Kinnoull Primary School, or as a base for the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership.

However, the reported £600,000 cost of bringing the building up to standard meant none of these options were feasible.

Rodney Pavilion has long history

The Rodney Pavilion was built in 1932 and was used by General Accident as a recreation space for employees. Tennis courts and a bowling green were added in 1936.

The building and grounds were sold to the then district council in 1985 and were later managed by Live Active Leisure.

The Rodney Pavilion was opened to the public as a gym in October 1987.

It was badly damaged by flooding at the start of 1996, and was shut for 18 weeks for repairs and refurbishment.

The gym had a £250,000 upgrade in 2014, before closing last summer when its equipment was moved to Bell’s Sports Centre.

The pavilion sits next to Rodney Gardens – named for Admiral George Rodney – on a former mill site by the River Tay.