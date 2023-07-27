Perth’s Rodney Pavilion for sale despite last-ditch bid to save it for community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth’s Rodney Pavilion for sale despite last-ditch bid to save it for community

The Rodney Pavilion in Perth has gone on the market, dashing hopes that it might be handed to a community group to operate.

By Morag Lindsay
Rodney Pavilion exterior.
The Rodney Pavilion is a Perth landmark. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The Rodney Pavilion in Perth is up for sale, despite a last-ditch bid to save it for community use.

Estate agents are marketing the landmark at the entrance to Rodney Gardens – last used as a gym – as a “leisure/development opportunity”.

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council offered to make the riverside building available to locals in a community asset transfer.

A group, made up of members of a number of voluntary organisations, came forward in April with plans to use it for an arts and wellbeing centre.

It’s understood they submitted an expression of interest.

view of River Tay and Perth from Rodney Gardens
The pavilion is at the entrance to Rodney Gardens, by the River Tay in Perth.

However, they were unable to meet the council’s May deadline for applications, which was set last November.

And now the 91-year-old pavilion, built in 1932 at the foot of Kinnoull Hill, has gone on the open market.

Rodney pavilion is ‘picturesque’ setting

Chartered accountants and property surveyors Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers for the building, at 35 Dundee Road, on their website.

There is no price guide. However, they highlight its accessible city centre location and proximity to “picturesque Rodney Gardens”.

Assets also include 14 car parking spaces and a mix of office and staff facilities on the ground and first floors.

The listing states: “The subjects may suit a variety of uses, including redevelopment subject to obtaining the required consents.”

Rodney pavilion exterior
The Rodney Pavilion was last used as a gym. Image: Kathryn Anderson.

Perth and Kinross Council had considered a number of other suggestions for the Rodney Pavilion after Live Active Leisure vacated it last summer.

These included an annexe for Kinnoull Primary School, or as a base for the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership.

However, the reported £600,000 cost of bringing the building up to standard meant none of these options were feasible.

Rodney Pavilion has long history

The Rodney Pavilion was built in 1932 and was used by General Accident as a recreation space for employees. Tennis courts and a bowling green were added in 1936.

The building and grounds were sold to the then district council in 1985 and were later managed by Live Active Leisure.

View of Rodney gardens with people walking through.
Rodney Gardens have been one of the jewels in the crown of Perth’s Britain in Bloom bids. Here judges were shown around by John Summers, Beautiful Perth chairman, second from left, and then Provost Liz Grant.

The Rodney Pavilion was opened to the public as a gym in October 1987.

It was badly damaged by flooding at the start of 1996, and was shut for 18 weeks for repairs and refurbishment.

The gym had a £250,000 upgrade in 2014, before closing last summer when its equipment was moved to Bell’s Sports Centre.

The pavilion sits next to Rodney Gardens – named for Admiral George Rodney – on a former mill site by the River Tay.

 

