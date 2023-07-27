Woman, 34, arrested after two-car crash in Dundee

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences after a two-car crash in Dundee.

Emergency crews were called to Dura Street in Stobswell at around 9.20pm on Wednesday.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

The extent of her injuries has not ben confirmed.

The street was closed for several hours while police and paramedics responded to the incident.

Pictures from the scene showed two damaged cars at the junction of Erskine Street and North Erskine Street.

A passer-by told The Courier: “I was heading home along Dura Street at 10.20pm when I noticed the flashing blue lights.

“Police had closed the road off from Harriet Street right along to Ogilvie Street.

“There were police vehicles along every entrance into Dura Street along that stretch.

“I saw officers removing debris from the road and there was one ambulance in attendance.

“Police were diverting traffic away from the area.”

Police probe into Dura Street crash continues

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Dura Street in Dundee around 9.20pm on Wednesday.

“A 34-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

“She has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.”