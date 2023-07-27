Woman, 34, arrested after two-car crash in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Woman, 34, arrested after two-car crash in Dundee

Emergency crews were called to Dura Street at around 9.20pm on Wednesday. 

By James Simpson and Poppy Watson
The crash involved two cars. Image: Supplied
The crash involved two cars. Image: Supplied

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences after a two-car crash in Dundee.

Emergency crews were called to Dura Street in Stobswell at around 9.20pm on Wednesday.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

The extent of her injuries has not ben confirmed.

The street was closed for several hours while police and paramedics responded to the incident.

Pictures from the scene showed two damaged cars at the junction of Erskine Street and North Erskine Street.

Police and paramedics were in attendance. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A passer-by told The Courier: “I was heading home along Dura Street at 10.20pm when I noticed the flashing blue lights.

“Police had closed the road off from Harriet Street right along to Ogilvie Street.

“There were police vehicles along every entrance into Dura Street along that stretch.

“I saw officers removing debris from the road and there was one ambulance in attendance.

“Police were diverting traffic away from the area.”

Police probe into Dura Street crash continues

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Dura Street in Dundee around 9.20pm on Wednesday.

“A 34-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

“She has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.”

